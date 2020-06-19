Why Did Abby Kill Joel In The Last Of Us 2? Reason Revealed! SPOILERS

The famously known as the Dark game of a dark time, The Last Of Us 2 developed by Naughty Dogs has been winning a lot of hearts with its incredible storyline and an amazing gaming interface. The single-player game published by Sony Interactive Entertainment has been set on a plot where the world is affected by a huge pandemic. The spoilers of the game have already been in circulation around the internet even before its launch. However, the game is out and the only question in every fan's mind is "Why did Abby kill Joel in The Last Of Us 2?" So, here is what happened. The content ahead contains The Last Of Us 2 spoilers.

Why did Abby kill Joel in The Last Of Us 2?

Yes, it might come as a shock, but The Last Of Us' Joel won't be seen in later parts of the game. Abby, under immense rage, kills Joel brutally with a hockey stick. Before you start mourning the loss of such an essential character, we will explain to you why and how it all happened. At first, many people who are wondering who killed Joel and who is Abby? She is a strong character belonging to The Last Of Us game series and one of the few remaining people who is finding a cure to what has affected all mankind in the game.

In the game, we get a glimpse of Joel sharing his emotions to one of his friends about how he saved Ellie from doctors who were trying to do a surgery that would have killed her in the process. He shared that he had to kill all the doctors and soldiers in the process of saving the 'FireFly' i.e. Ellie from dying. This is important because it marks the moment where it shows how much Joel cares about Ellie whom he has been saving for a long time.

What did Joel do to Abby in The Last of Us 2?

While saving Ellie from doctors and scientists who were doing surgery to create an antidote to a virus that has struck all humanity, he killed many people in the process. In this surgery, no 'FireFly' has ever survived, and to make an antidote, doctors had to kill Ellie. The head of the team of Doctors was Jerry, who is also Abby's father. Abby herself had assured her father that what he is doing is right and if she was in place of Ellie, she would die happily for the cause. With this assurance, Jerry was going to perform the surgery guilt-free, but Joel comes to rescue Ellie. In this process to save her, Joel kills Abby's father with a gunshot. This is the main reason why Abby hates Joel and she killed him to avenge her father's death. Now Ellie is set to take the revenge of Joel's death in The Last of Us 2 ending.

