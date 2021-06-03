Wild Rift Patch Notes 2.3: New Champions, Gameplay Updates, Balancing And More

League of Legends Wild Rift is one of the games that keeps on delivering. The previous Wild Rift update 2.2b was on released on the 27th of April and the game is back again with an all-new Wild Rift 2.3 update. This League of Legends Wild Rift update will introduce a set of new characters, skins, add some balance changes, and more. The Wild Rift patch 2.3 notes will enlist all the upcoming changes to the games. Many people want to learn more about League of Legends Wild Rift Patch 2.3 Notes.

Wild Rift 2.3 Update

NEW CHAMPIONS

RIVEN, THE EXILE

Once a swordmaster in the warhosts of Noxus, Riven rose through the ranks on the strength of her conviction and brutal efficiency, and was rewarded with a legendary runic blade and a warband of her own. However, on the Ionian front, Riven’s faith in her nation was tested and ultimately broken. She severed all ties to the empire, seeking to find her place in a shattered world, even as rumors abounded that Noxus had been reforged. Now forced to return in chains, she faces the judgment of her former homeland...

IRELIA, THE BLADE DANCER

he Noxian occupation of Ionia produced many heroes, none more unlikely than young Irelia of Navori. Trained in the ancient dances of her province, she adapted her art for war, using the graceful and carefully practised movements to levitate a host of deadly blades. After proving herself as a fighter, she was thrust into the role of resistance leader and figurehead, and to this day remains dedicated to the preservation of her homeland.

NEW FEATURES

CLOSE FRIENDS

The player and their closest friends can now level up together and earn new friendship titles! The player can invite up to 20 friends to be a close friend through one of these titles:

Perfect Partners

The Might of Family

Inseparable Allies

Best Buddies

FRIEND SUBSCRIPTIONS

You can now subscribe to any three friends in your list to be notified when they come online or finish a match. They’ll also show up on the top of your friends list.

ALL RANDOM ALL MID (ARAM) RETURNS

All Random All Mid is back for its second round of testing. Based on your feedback, we’re bringing it back earlier than we originally planned. Wrap up warm, it’s time for another go around on the Howling Abyss!

CHAMP SELECT

In Ranked champ select, players can switch their draft order to better accommodate comfort picks and counter-picking.

NETWORK TOOLS

You’re now able to check your connection before you get into a game through the icon in the top right of the home screen. Additionally, you can run a network test based on the game you just played. Use this to diagnose any issues that are impacting your gameplay!

RUNES

Wild Rift Patch Notes 2.3 introduces a range of changes to runes to accommodate more varied pre-game decision making.

SKINS

Order of the Lotus Irelia

Arcade Riven

Arcade Kai’Sa

Arcade Sona

Battle Boss Ziggs

ACCESSORIES

Baubles: Sharp and Deadly, You’ve Been Exiled, Button Masher, Snax Break, Squishable Fluft

Icons: Maidens of the Blade, Fury of the Blade

Recalls: Toppling Tufts

EVENTS

BROKEN BLADES

Seek to mend what once was broken. Complete missions featuring Riven and Irelia, and unlock one of them for free!

GAMEPLAY CHANGES

ITEMS

BLACK CLEAVER

Black Cleaver is being overshadowed by Trinity Force too often. We are giving it a bump to help it keep up with the faster pace of the game and to diversify item build paths.

Attack Damage: 30 → 35

Armor Reduction per stack: 4% → 5%

Max stacks: 6 → 5

Total armor reduction: 24% → 25%

DEAD MAN’S PLATE

Dead Man’s Plate is too strong overall given its high utility, so we are tuning down some of its generic tank power to lighten its impact.

Health: 300 → 225

DUSKBLADE OF DRAKTHARR

AD Assassin play styles are missing their marks, so we are giving a small nudge to their primary damage item to balance to increase their viability.

Attack Damage: 50 → 55

MAW OF MALMORTIUS

The Maw feels underwhelming as a hybrid defense and offense tool, so we are bumping it up to make it worth the purchase.

Price: 3200G → 3000G

Magic Resist: 35 → 45

TRINITY FORCE

Trinity Force has been doing its job too well, particularly for champions who rely on Attack Speed. To slow their roll a bit, we are tuning it down.

Attack speed: 40% → 30%

NEW RUNES

We’re implementing a number of changes and upgrades to the current rune offering to help increase the variety of pre-game setups. For more information and context on these changes, rune on over to the recent 2.3 preview article.

[NEW] KEYSTONE: PHASE RUSH

Hitting a champion with 3 separate attacks or abilities within 3 seconds grants a large burst of Movement Speed and resistance to slows.

[NEW] RESOLVE: BONE PLATING

After taking damage from a champion, the next 3 champion abilities or attacks against you deal reduced damage.

[NEW] RESOLVE: SECOND WIND

Gain increased health regeneration. Also, after taking damage from an enemy champion, regenerate a portion of your missing health. This effect is doubled for melee champions.

[NEW] RESOLVE: ADAPTIVE CARAPACE

Gain bonus max health, and also gain increased defense when below 50% health.

RUNE CHANGES

DOMINATION: GATHERING STORM

Bonus stats: 2 AD or 4 AP every 2 minutes → 2 AD or 4 AP / 5 AD or 10 AP / 9 AD or 18 AP / 14 AD or 28 AP [...] every 3 minutes

DOMINATION: CHAMPION

Bonus damage: 10% → 8%

Bonus damage loss on death: 5% → 4%

RESOLVE: FONT OF LIFE

Impairing the movement of an enemy champion marks them. Allies who attack marked champions heal over time → Hitting an enemy champion with an attack or ability marks them. When you or allies damage marked champions, heal those allies and yourself. Each ally can trigger this healing once per mark.

RESOLVE: CONDITIONING

[UNCHANGED] Gain 8 bonus Armor and Magic Resist after 5 minutes of game time.

[NEW] Every 2 minutes after this gain 2 bonus Armor and Magic Resist.

INSPIRATION: SWEET TOOTH

[NEW] Provides bonus gold when you or a nearby ally eat Honeyfruit.

INSPIRATION: MASTERMIND

Bonus gold on monster or turret kill: 100G → 120G

Bonus XP on monster or turret kill: 500 → 0

Damage to turrets: True damage → Adaptive damage

REMOVED

Keystone: Kleptomancy

Resolve: Backbone

Resolve: Regeneration

Resolve: Spirit Walker

EXTRA BITS

Champion bounties are now displayed on the scoreboard

Ally item cooldowns are now displayed on the scoreboard

In Ranked, the scoreboard is automatically be sorted based on positions selected

Improved the lane guidance UI in Ranked

Players will receive a notification in the chat box when allies disconnect from the game

Opening the settings menu will now reopen to the page you were last accessing

Increased the distance needed to cancel an action by 20% when using the Alternative Action Cancel Method setting

Improved loading into game from lobby by approximately 20%

Improved video stuttering issue for some low end devices

Refactored asset loading and unloading to lower the memory footprint

Optimized runtime memory for low-end devices

Event page layout has been optimized so that different types of events will be grouped and displayed together for easier access

Event page icon is now a dynamic display of the event that’s happening

The “turret is under attack” announcement will not be played as frequently if the same turret is being attacked

IMAGE: WILDRIFT TWITTER