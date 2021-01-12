Wow Shadowlands: How Does The Great Vault Work? A Complete Guide

For all the World of Warcraft fans, here’s good news. Blizzard has released its eighth expansion of the WOW game called the Shadowlands. In fact, it’s appropriate to label it as the 9th edition of the massively popular MMORPG. For the first time in the history of World of Warcraft, Blizzard’s zone designers ventured outside of Azeroth, which is exciting for its players.

To put it in simple terms, the WOW Shadowlands is an online-based multi-player game, and the main concept is the battle of Azeroth. And when it comes to the great vault, it is similar to the weekly chest in Shadowlands. You can acquire rewards for the activities such as PvP and rides, in addition to mythic dungeons. You’ll be able to add items of your choice to the great vault after completing various weekly activities. Although this is the case, you can only add one reward per week from all categories.

You’ll find the great vault in oribos in the hall of holding, just behind the bank on the ground floor. The great vault is a fantastic quest and it will keep you on the edge of your seat. After completing this quest, you'll feel a sense of pride for sure!

What is the great vault quest?

The great vault quest is simply the chain of activities you complete to unlock the vault. Through this quest, you’ll be able to claim an item for the first time from it. When you start the quest, you’ll be rewarded with legendary powers that’ll aid you to complete the mission pretty easily.

How does the great vault work?

To understand how the great vault works, we need to first understand its structure. The interface of the vault is divided into three categories with three tasks each. They are the important ones that you should know as a player.

Raids, defeat 3/7/10 raid bosses.

Mythic dungeons, complete 1/4/10 mythic dungeons.

PvP, earn 1250/2500/6250 honor from PvP activities.

The more tasks you complete, the more rewards you’ll be able to get from the vault after the weekly reset. Another important thing to note here is that the quality of the reward is based on the difficulty of the event you completed in each category. You’ll be able to overwrite your previous attempts. What it means is that either you can delete your past tries in completing a task, start fresh, finish, and earn rewards, or you can overwrite your previous attempt, complete the highest difficulty, and watch your reward level go up accordingly. This is applicable for all categories and task levels of the vault.