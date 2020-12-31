How To Upgrade Legendary Shadowlands? Complete Guide For The New WOW Release

A number of people have been talking about the new WOW Shadowlands since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about how to upgrade Legendary Shadowlands and are trying to know more about the same. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about WOW Shadowlands.

How to upgrade Legendary Shadowlands?

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the game lately. They want to know answers to questions like how to upgrade Legendary Shadowlands and what are Legendary quests in Shadowland.

We've learned how to upgrade the Item Level of Legendaries in Shadowlands! All the players need to do is craft a Legendary at the Item Level that they want. The players can also get the Legendary's effect earlier by crafting them at a lower rank. Then the players can use Soulash to upgrade Legendary. There are a total of 4 Ranks and 4 Different Item Levels for Legendary. All the players need to do is collect 100 Soul Ash for each Rank they are upgrading. The only extra items required to upgrade Legendary in WOW Shadowlands. Apart from this, we have also listed a video uploaded by a popular gamer.

More about WOW

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is the eighth expansion pack that has been release for the popular multiplayer game. WOW Shadowlands was initially announced and made available for preorder at BlizzCon on November 1, 2019, and was released on November 23, 2020. Since then, the players shave been loving this new multiplayer role-playing game. WOW, Shadowlands bring in five major zones including Bastion, Ardenweald, Revendreth, Maldraxxus, and the Maw. The Wow Shadowlands also brought in the realm of the dead in Warcraft lore. List of rewards added with the latest Shadowlands Legendary upgrade.

Items and Rewards

The Battle for Azeroth mission "Present Yourself" now awards the correct version of Stolen Present.

Torghast, Tower of the Damned

Anima Powers

Death Knight

[With regional restarts] New Anima Power: Hungerstone – Death Strike heals for an additional 10% of your maximum health over 5 seconds. Can be obtained 3 times.

[With regional restarts] Blightstone has been redesigned – Now increases the damage of your Blood Plague, Frost Fever, and Virulent Plague by 15%. Can be obtained 3 times (was 5).

[With regional restarts] Creeping Decay now also reduces the damage enemies deal to you while inside Death and Decay by 10%. Can be obtained 3 times (was 5).

[With regional restarts] Necromantic Bile has been redesigned – Now increases the damage of your Heart Strike, Obliterate, and Scourge Strike by 15%. Can be obtained 3 times (was 5).

[With regional restarts] Skull Bloomer damage increased to 75% (was 50%) and now also increases the damage of Frost Strike and Death Strike. Can be obtained 3 times (was 5).

[With regional restarts] Blood-tinged Poker now also increases the damage of Sacrificial Pact by 300%.

[With regional restarts] Slick Ice has been removed.

Monk

[With regional restarts] Maw-Darkened Slippers damage increased by 20% and now only deals damage when Rolling (was jumping and Rolling).

[With regional restarts] Dowsing Rod has been redesigned – Standing in your Faeline Stomp reduces the damage you and your allies take by 10%, but Faeline Stomp’s length is reduced.

[With regional restarts] Ever-tumbling Stone has been redesigned – When you activate this power, and whenever you change floors in Torghast, Roll grants immunity to all damage for 1 second per yard travelled.

