Wreckfest Split Screen Update: Why Is It Not Available In The Game?

Wreckfest is a racing video game released by THQ Nordic and produced by Bugbear Entertainment. Wreckest split-screen is currently unavailable in the game; multiplayer is restricted to online play only, which is causing some consternation. The game includes a number of gameplay elements, including banger racing and demolition derby. So how to enable split screen in Wreckfest? Continue reading the article to find out if this feature is available in the game or not.

Wreckfest Split Screen Update

On June 14, 2018, the game's Windows version was officially released from early access. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions were supposed to be out on November 20, 2018, but they were postponed until 2019. But even as of 2021 there is no option to enable split-screen in Wreckfest as it's not an in-game feature.

The reason why the developers haven't implemented split-screen even with the entire player base asking for it is still unknown. Creating your own version of split-screen is also possible but that will cost a decent amount of time to set up plus you will also have to purchase two copies of the game. So it is not worth it unless the game was free.

Wreckfest Best Trophies

To unlock this trophy and advance to the next Championship, you must gain 1,200 points in the Regional Juniors Championship. The players must also complete the challenges in the Regional Juniors events like Eat Dirt, Mean Machine, Settle it in the Dirt and Couch Craze.

In the National Amateurs Championship, you will need to earn 1,800 points to unlock this trophy and proceed further. The players also need to complete the challenges in the below mentioned National Amateurs events such as The Great Escape, Ramming it Down, Harvesters from Hell, Supervan Smash-up, Limousine Demolition.

To unlock this trophy and advance to the next Championship, you must gain 2,200 points in the Challengers Championship. The players will also need to finish the challenges in these Highballer Challengers competitions like the Destroy all Supervans, Attack of the Killer B (Requires Killerbee Vehicle), Motorhome Madness, Wolf Pack (Requires Roadslayer Vehicle), Driven to Destruction.

IMAGE: Bugbear Entertainment