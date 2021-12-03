Xbox Series X: Insider leaks exclusive game similar to seven years old PS3 classic

The code name of an upcoming Xbox video game has been leaked to be Project Belfry. Xbox is reported to join forces with Stoic Studio. The game is said to resemble a popular PlayStation 3 game from 2010. It will be an Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X exclusive game. Unlike other titles, this one is not expected to be a tactical role-playing game. Instead, it is reported to be a side-scrolling action-adventure game.

Previously, the duo of Xbox and Stoic Studio has developed several role-playing games including The Banner Saga 1,2 and 3. While these games were not a huge commercial success, they impresses critics and winner multiple awards. Looking at the Studio's track record, it has published some of the most popular and detailed titles, including BioWare. Additionally, Stoic Studio has also been nominated for the BAFTA award four times.

Project Belfry might be launched soon

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming Xbox and Stoic Studios' project is code-named Project Belfry. According to a report by Jeff Grubb, the upcoming project is not a conventional RPG. Grubb says that the game will be similar to an old PlayStation exclusive title called Dragon's Crown. The game was launched in 2013 by Vanillaware. Additionally, the upcoming game is also said to feature art that is a mixture of Princess Mononoke and The Banner Saga.

From the reports, it can be drawn that the upcoming game might have some qualities that are similar to a role-playing game. Older titles from Stoic Studios have been heavy on narration and players' decision-making impacts the storyline as well. As of now, the reports do not reveal details about when the game will come out. However, since it has been several years since Stoic Studios released a new title, the game might be revealed soon.

Recently, Microsoft launched the Xbox Stereo Headset in India. While the product was launched in the global market quite long ago, it is finally available for Xbox console owners in India. Those who wish to purchase the Xbox Stereo headset can head over to Amazon and order the product for Rs 5,394. There are a lot of features in the Xbox Stereo headset, such as Spatial Audio, adjustable microphone and an on-ear grip that feels more comfortable and provides an immersive experience while gaming. Stay tuned for Xbox Series x new games related updates.