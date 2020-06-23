How To Use FaceApp For The Viral 'Gender Swap' Challenge; Here's A Step-by-step Guide

You might have come across a new "gender swap" challenge going viral over social media networks. From celebrities to fans, everyone is taking on this new trend. In India, it went viral after leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared a photo of opening batsman Rohit Sharma edited to look like a woman. Cricketer Yuvraj Singh soon caught the brief transforming the entire cricket team into women, asking fans to choose their 'girlfriend'.

So cute u looking Rohitaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya @ImRo45 â¤ï¸ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ™ˆðŸ™ˆðŸ‘€ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/HxftQD3Qer — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) June 18, 2020

How does this happen?

How to use FaceApp?

Have you ever wondered what you would like as a member of the opposite sex? You can find that out by using FaceApp, a Russia-based photo-editing application that lets you 'swap your gender' using simple photo editing skills. Here is a step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Download FaceApp on your phone

Step 2: Upload a photo from your gallery

Step 3: Select the Gender option from the bottom menu

After you do this, your face would be morphed to look like the opposite sex.

Step 4: Save & compare the images alongside!

Click apply, after you're satisfied with your look, then click on save. On the bottom you would see an option of 'Before and After', click that. It would present to you a before and after version of your picture, comparing your gender swap image alongside your original image. You can then save this image in your gallery!

Netizens try the 'gender swap' challenge

Stop sending me this haha pic.twitter.com/PiDab3Fz2y — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) June 22, 2020

I did the gender swap and out came my aunt ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/mckttHhN7f — Zayn (@zayn_xsx) June 18, 2020

I put gaga through the gender swap app for fun and the results were way too interesting not to tweet, so here’s a thread ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/uAiC2jkXND — ðŸ…ðŸ…›ðŸ…ðŸ… ã€„ (@EnigmaticGaga) June 15, 2020

