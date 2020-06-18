Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls Rohit Sharma In Latest Tweet, Calls Him "Rohitaaaaaa"

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are known for sharing a great camaraderie with each other. While Chahal made his international debut in 2016, the leg-spinner previously played for Mumbai Indians alongside Rohit Sharma between 2011 and 2013 seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Moreover, Sharma led the franchise to an IPL victory in 2013 before Yuzvendra Chahal joined Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2014.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Considers former Mumbai Indians Coach Ricky Ponting 'from Another Planet'

Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma

On Thursday, June 18, Yuzvendra Chahal took to Twitter and shared a picture of his Indian teammate Rohit Sharma. However, the post also included an edited picture of Sharma where the Indian limited-overs vice-captain is made to look like a woman. Along with the upload, Yuzvendra Chahal mockingly wrote: “So cute u looking Rohitaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya” in the caption. [sic]

Yuzvendra Chahal mocks Rohit Sharma on social media

So cute u looking Rohitaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya @ImRo45 ❤️🤣🤣🙈🙈👀👀 pic.twitter.com/HxftQD3Qer — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) June 18, 2020

Also Read | Danielle Wyatt Reveals She Has Never Met Funny 'Instagram Buddy' Yuzvendra Chahal

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma in Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma has been part of the Mumbai Indians line-up since IPL 2011. While he was given the leadership role two years later, he led his franchise to victories in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 editions to make Mumbai Indians the most successful team in tournament’s history. During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the franchise retained the cricketer for ₹15 crores (US$1.9 million).

IPL 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal in RCB

Yuzvendra Chahal became one of the 13 cricketers to be retained by RCB during the recent trading and transfer window. The franchise retained him for ₹6 crores (US$788,254) from their squad of the previous (IPL 2019) season. The Haryana-based player has been part of the RCB unit since 2014 alongside IPL veterans Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Both Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal were expected to represent their respective franchises in IPL 2020. The much-awaited IPL 2020 season was originally intended to launch on March 29 with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) indefinitely postponed the tournament due to the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic.

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal Leaves Fans In Splits With Caption For Latest Photo With Rohit Sharma

Also Read | KL Rahul Makes Huge Claim About Finding Rohit Sharma As Inspirational As Sachin Tendulkar

Image credits: Screenshot from BCCI Twitter