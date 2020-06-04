Cristiano Ronaldo Rakes In Record £1.8 Million From Instagram During Quarantine: Reports

Despite the lack of live football amidst the coronavirus lockdown, Cristiano Ronaldo kept his Instagram followers thoroughly entertained during the lockdown with a series of posts. Many Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram followers were treated with an insight into the Juventus star's life with a variety of content right from his fitness regimes to moments he spends with his family. The Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram followers make him the most followed person on social media as the 35-year-old does not shy away from updating the Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram feed.

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram value soars amidst lockdown; bags £1.8 million via sponsored posts

As it turns out, all Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram followers have helped the Juventus star to top the charts for the highest-earning athlete on Instagram during the lockdown. Instagram's sponsored posts feature makes the social media website a lucrative venture for a variety of sports stars including the former Manchester United playmaker. According to Give Me Sport, recent research looked into how much top football stars earned during the lockdown via their Instagram and Cristiano Ronaldo came out on top, followed by arch-rival Lionel Messi and his former teammate Neymar.

According to the research, every follower is estimated to be worth £0.00313, with one million followers allowing stars to charge about £3,130 for a sponsored collaboration on Instagram. The Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram followers count was accounted for 219 million at the time of the survey and the Portuguese legend commanded an estimated £470,584 per sponsored post during the lockdown. Lionel Messi and Neymar's accounts are far from the Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram value though, with the Barcelona captain earning roughly £1.3 million for his four sponsored posts while Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar collected a reported £1.2 million. On the other hand, all Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram followers helped the ex-Manchester United star rake in a reported £1.8 million during the lockdown.

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram value: Cristiano Ronaldo net worth

According to Wealthygorilla, the Cristiano Ronaldo net worth is estimated at €413 million ($460 million). The Juventus star, according to Forbes, earned an estimated amount of €97 million ($107 million) last year. This monstrous figure can be further split into €54 million ($60 million) in salary that he receives from Juventus and €42 million ($46 million) from multiple brand endorsements. The Juventus superstar is followed by his arch-rival Lionel Messi. The Argentina international pocketed €93 million ($103 million) last year.

