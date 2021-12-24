Merry Christmas 2021: Check How To Send Christmas Stickers On WhatsApp

Quick links:
Image: Googleplaystore
With just a few hours remaining for Christmas, the chatting app WhatsApp has launched a dedicated Christmas Sticker Pack 2021. This highly enhanced sticker with multi-animations has made it easier for users to share wishes and love on WhatsApp. The stickers are available for Android and iOS devices. The Christmas sticker pack is easy to download and use. The user will have to download it from the Google Playstore.
On the Google Playstore, there is a wide variety of stickers, and they occupy just 4 to 5 MB of the device storage. It can be downloaded and installed on your phone with just a single click. Moreover, the stickers also have interesting captions like Santa Claus's image, Christmas trees, and Christmas gifts, along with other decorative stickers. Users can also download Christmas GIFs on WhatsApp, which contain little storage and can be easily sent to anyone on WhatsApp.