Merry Christmas 2021: Check How To Send Christmas Stickers On WhatsApp

With just a few hours remaining for Christmas, the chatting app WhatsApp has launched a dedicated Christmas Sticker Pack 2021. This highly enhanced sticker with multi-animations has made it easier for users to share wishes and love on WhatsApp. The stickers are available for Android and iOS devices. The Christmas sticker pack is easy to download and use. The user will have to download it from the Google Playstore.

Merry Christmas 2021: Christmas stickers available on Google Playstore

On the Google Playstore, there is a wide variety of stickers, and they occupy just 4 to 5 MB of the device storage. It can be downloaded and installed on your phone with just a single click. Moreover, the stickers also have interesting captions like Santa Claus's image, Christmas trees, and Christmas gifts, along with other decorative stickers. Users can also download Christmas GIFs on WhatsApp, which contain little storage and can be easily sent to anyone on WhatsApp.

Merry Christmas Stickers 2021: Check how to send Merry Christmas stickers on Whatsapp

Step 1: First, open your WhatsApp account.

Step 2: Open the chatbox.

Step 3: Select the "emoji" icon in the bottom left corner of the screen.

Step 4: From the three options available at the bottom of the screen, tap the one on the extreme right.

Step 5: The option is for "WhatsApp Stickers."

Step 7: Click on the plus (+) icon that is located right below.

Step 8: Now, type "Christmas stickers 2021."

Step 9: Automatically, you will be redirected to the Google Play Store.

Step 9: Select the Christmas sticker pack you'd like to download.

Step 10: After downloading the sticker pack to your WhatsApp, share it with your friends and family.

Image: Googleplaystore