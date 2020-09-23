10+ IOS 14 Wallpaper Ideas: Here's A List Of Aesthetic Wallpaper Ideas

iOS 14 users are mesmerized by this new customize home screen feature which allows them to have a sense of self through their smartphone. One can now customize their home screen without having to use any theme-based third-party applications. This new feature has been making users wonder about iOS 14 wallpaper ideas. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | How to change app icons color on iOS 14? Here's a simple guide

How to change wallpaper in iOS 14?

On iPhone, choose an image or photo as wallpaper for the Lock Screen or Home Screen. You can choose from dynamic and still images.

Now got to the Settings app and head to the 'Wallpaper' section

Now, choose a 'New Wallpaper'. Then, do any of the following: Choose a preset image from a group at the top of the screen (Dynamic, Stills, and so on).

Select one of your own photos (tap an album, then tap the photo). To reposition your selected image, pinch open to zoom in on it, then drag the image with your finger to move it. Pinch closed to zoom back out.

Tap "Zoom" icon to turn on Perspective Zoom (available with some wallpaper choices), which makes your wallpaper seem to “move” when you change your viewing angle. Note: The Perspective Zoom option does not appear if Reduce Motion is turned on (in Settings > Accessibility > Motion).

Tap Set, then choose one of the following: Set Lock Screen Set Home Screen Set Both



Now as you know how to change the wallpaper in your iOS 14-powered smartphone devices, here are some of the iOS 14 wallpaper ideas with one of the best feels for you. Have a look

Also Read | Tune Track Spotify widget not working in iOS 14? Here's how to fix it

iOS 14 aesthetic ideas for a new wallpaper

Also Read | iOS 14 charging sound: How to change charging sound in iOS 14?

Also Read | Neon app icons for iOS 14: Customize your home screen with these Neon icons; Learn how

If you have chosen the wallpaper per your choice, start customizing your iOS 14 home screen to suit your wallpaper. Customizing iOS 14 home screen with app icons that complement your wallpaper is quite a challenge. Start hunting for images that are suitable for your wallpaper to make your iPhone look just the way you want it to.

All Images ~ Google Pexels Free Images

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock