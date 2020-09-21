Neon App Icons For IOS 14: Customize Your Home Screen With These Neon Icons; Learn How

Apple has smoothly rolled out the newly launched iOS 14 software update for all the eligible iPhone smartphones. The new software consists of some incredible features including redesigned widgets and a new feature of customizing one's home screen without having to use themes or third-party apps and more. You can simply customize your iPhone's home screen as per your wish with all the new customizable options and more. It is quite evident that iPhone users are mesmerized by this new feature of iOS 14 because many have started sharing their experience online. But, some are still thinking about some creative iOS 14 home screen ideas. However, your search for an idea is over, you can use some cool Neon app icons to customize your iOS 14 smartphone. If you have been waiting for details regarding cool Neon app icons for iOS 14, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to customize apps in the home screen in iOS 14?

The process about how to customize apps in iOS 14 is quite simple. All you need to do is follow the instructions given below to start adding customised app with neon icons on your iOS 14 home screen.

To customise shortcut apps on your home screen, search and Shortcuts in your apps list.

As soon as the app opens, you will be able to see a "+" icon in the top right corner, tap on it.

This will open a new window, there search for "Open App" from below.

Now select "Choose" and it will open the choosing options

Once the window opens, select the app you want to customize and add to your home screen.

Now, once you have chosen application, type the shortcut name you want for the app and tap on "Add to the home screen."

Then, press the icon next to the shortcut name. It will give you three options; "Take Photo," "Choose Photo" and "Choose File."

Tap on "Choose Photo" and choose the photo you want and it'll be added successfully to your app icon of the iOS 14 home screen.

You can choose any type of a photo to add as an app icon in iOS 14 update. Here we present to you an idea to add Neon app icons to add on your app icons in iOS 14. Have a look-

Neon app icons for iOS 14

Social media neon app icon Image ~ Gumroad.com

Neon dating app icon Image ~ Rawpixel.com

Neon Email app icons Image ~ Rawpixel.com

Neon YouTube app icons Image ~ Rawpixel.com

Neon Document app icons Image ~ Rawpixel.com

Neon Settings app icons Image ~ Rawpixel.com

Neon Music app icons Image ~ Rawpixel.com

Neon Calculator app icons

Promo Image ~ Gumroad.com

