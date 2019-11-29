Airtel's Focus On 4G And 2G Leads To Poor 3G Connectivity– Phase Out Imminent

Airtel 3G connectivity problems continue to persist. This comes amidst phase-out steps taken by Bharti Airtel to better deploy 4G and enhance 2G connectivity. Now, calls made from 4G networks to Airtel 3G network are eliciting huge disturbances in connections along with call drops.

When we placed calls to check out Airtel 3G connection, now, there were increased disturbances as well as frequent call drops. The latter in fact was encountered at least 10 times over a 10-minute period. These are clear indications about the telco now focussing solely on things other than 3G, and rightly so. Airtel 4G is now being upgraded in many places of India including the states of Karnataka and Kerala.

With the above encounters, it is evident that Airtel could do away with 3G even earlier than before. The telco had earlier set a 2020 (Q1) deadline to completely phase out 3G and offer enhanced 4G. Now, it seems like the very first month of 2020 – January could potentially witness 3G sunsetting. This could take place in certain circles like Karnataka where connectivity issues with 3G seem to be at an all-time low.

Airtel could also have taken the smooth way of phasing out 3G, as there are still customers who are now looking at upgrading to a 4G handset and a 4G-compatible Airtel SIM-card. For now, upgrading is the only best solution – for 3G subscribers. Then, there is also the downgrading to 2G which may not seem like the best solution now. With standard 4G smartphones today costing less than Rs 10000 in India, it should not hurt to upgrade. Airtel would, however, continue offering 2G services in the rural regions of India.

