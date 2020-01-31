Airtel Credit Balance: How To Take Loan In Airtel Using The Airtel Credit Number

Airtel is a telecom service provider who offers users to take Talktime and data loans for their numbers in case of low Talktime or data balance. Airtel has been providing the Airtel credit balance service for a long time. If you are an Airtel customer who is running low on your Talktime or data balance and wondering about how to take a loan in Airtel, here is a guide that can help you:

Airtel Credit Balance

Airtel Credit balance service is easy to avail and can be used to get a loan on your cell phone number in case you are running low on balance. The service can be availed using the Airtel credit number/Airtel credit USSD code/MyAirtel App. Here is a step-by-step explanation of how to take a loan on Airtel using both the mentioned methods:

How to take a loan on Airtel using Airtel credit number?

Open the dialer on your phone. Dial ‘52141’ and make a call. Follow the steps as directed by the recorded voice on the call. Once you complete the process as directed, Airtel credit balance will be added to your number.

How to take a loan on Airtel using Airtel credit USSD code?

Open the dialer on your device. Dial ‘*141*10#’ or ‘*141#’. Follow the instructions that pop up on the screen. Airtel credit balance will be added to your number on completion of the process.

How to take a loan on Airtel using MyAirtel App?

Visit the Google Play Store/Apple App Store and download the MyAirtel App. Open the app and login via your Airtel mobile number. Search for the ‘Loan’ or the ‘Advance Talktime’ option. Select the desired amount and complete the process. You will have successfully availed the Airtel credit balance for your number.

Is there any extra charge attached to the Airtel credit balance service?

Airtel does charge the users for using their Airtel credit balance service. The charges are automatically deducted from the Airtel number on which the loan was taken at the time of the next recharge. For example, if the loan charge is ₹ 10, then the service charges approximate to ₹ 2, so ₹ 12 is due in the next recharge and is automatically deducted when the recharge is made.

What are the terms and conditions to apply for the Airtel credit balance?

Users can only apply for a loan via Airtel credit balance if the number has been used for at least 90 days. If the phone number has not been active for a minimum of 90 days, the loan process will end up failing no matter how many times you try.

The users cannot apply for a new loan until and unless the previous loan has been covered and the charges due are paid.

Who can apply for a loan via Airtel credit balance?

The Airtel credit balance facility is only available for Airtel prepaid users.

Airtel credit balance is only available to users who are running low on their call/data balance or have zero balance on their number

People who have more than ₹ 5 in their balance cannot apply for Airtel credit balance using the Airtel credit number or other methods.

