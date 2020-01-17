What Is Wifi Calling: All You Need To Know About Airtel And Jio Wifi Calling

Even though mobile network companies claim to steadily add capacity and take other measures to improve cellular reception and call quality, there could be a situation where the network strength is insufficient for clear voice calls. Till now, there wasn't much respite in these situations. However, Wifi calling seems to be an alternative that could help reduce occurrences of call drop issues and other difficulties faced by mobile phone users, in locations where the Wifi network is stronger than the cell phone network. Know more about what is Wifi calling below:
Wifi calling allows the users to use any Wifi connection seamlessly to make and receive voice and video calls when the cellular network is weak. If your mobile device has Wifi calling support, it can automatically switch to the nearest connected Wifi network in case of low mobile signal. Once the device switches over to the Wifi network, it would use the Wifi connection to make and receive voice and video calls.
According to the Jio website, Wifi calling leads to stable and clearer calls with no difference in terms of the calling experience for the user, as compared to a regular call. Users might only notice the icon in the notification bar change to a phone receiver with a WiFi above it or a VoLTE (voice over LTE ) icon would appear in the notification area. Apart from the notification shade and the call quality, there is nothing that differentiates Wifi calling and regular calling. In fact, like a regular voice/video call, users can make a Wifi call while roaming as well.
Wifi calling is supported in India. At the time of writing, Reliance Jio and Airtel are the two leading Indian carriers that offer Wifi calling to their users. However, the geographical availability of their service varies.
Jio Wifi Calling or VoWiFi (what Jio terms it) is Jio’s official technology enabling support for Wifi calling on mobile phones having a Reliance Jio Network. Jio Wifi calling was announced earlier this year and is supported on select Android and iOS devices. Reliance is offering Jio Wifi calling to all its users for free with no extra costs attached, and no special recharges required.
At the time of the announcement, Jio Wifi calling was announced to have support across the country. Users can make calls using Jio Wifi calling from any part of the country and to any part of the country. However, the quality of the call depends on the device and the Wifi network.
Airtel Wifi Calling is Bharti Airtel’s proprietary technology that enables Airtel users to take advantage of Wifi calling. Airtel is the leading Indian telecom network that brought Wifi calling into the country. Airtel, just like its competitor Reliance Jio is offering Wifi calling to their users free of cost. However, at the time of writing, Airtel Wifi calling support is not available throughout India.
At the time of launch, Airtel Wifi Calling was supported only in Delhi and the NCR regions. However, recently Airtel announced their extension of service to leading telecom circles across the country. Even with their extended service provision, Airtel Wifi calling is still not supported pan India.
At the time of launch, Airtel had limited their Wifi calling service availability to people having an Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband connection. However, at the time of writing, it has been confirmed that both Airtel and Jio offer Wifi calling support on all broadband networks. Thus, users can use Wifi calling with their existing broadband internet connections.
Though Airtel and Jio Wifi calling are available in several telecom circles across the country, the list of devices supporting the technology is limited. Below is an official list of supported devices that can make use of the latest technology while making calls. The list has been drawn from the official websites of Airtel and Reliance Jio:
