Airtel Wifi Calling: How To Enable Wifi Calling For Android And IOS? A Step-by-step Guide

Airtel emerged as the first telecom company to bring Wifi calling support to India. The service was launched last month and Airtel has updated the list of cities in which their Wifi Calling service will be available. Here is a step-by-step guide to enable Airtel Wifi calling on your Android and iOS devices:

How to enable WiFi calling?

As soon as the Airtel WiFi calling feature was announced to the public, many users have started searching for a guide on how to enable wifi calling on their devices. If your device’s software supports calling over WiFi and you own an Airtel SIM connection, enabling the Airtel WiFi calling feature on your device is quite simple. Here is a step by step guide on how to enable wifi calling on both iOS and Android:

How to enable WiFi calling for Android

To enable Airtel WiFi calling on your Android device, you first need to open your device settings. You can reach your device settings by pulling down your notification shade and tapping on the gear icon or simply by looking out for the settings app from your app drawer and opening it.

Then, you need to open your SIM card's setting from the Network and Wifi menu under your settings app.

After you have opened your SIM card settings, you need to look out for your Airtel SIM card and tap on the Airtel number.

Once you are in your Airtel connection settings for your device, and if your device supports Airtel WiFi calling, you will be able to spot an option saying ‘Make Calls Over Wifi’. (Note: The title of the Wifi Calling option might differ depending on the manufacturer of the smartphone)

How to enable WiFi calling for iOS

To enable Airtel WiFi calling on your iOS device, you need to open the device settings from the Settings app on your home screen.

Then, you need to locate the settings for your Phone app in the Settings menu of your iPhone, and once you find it, you need to open the Phone app's settings.

Under the Phone app's setting, you will able to spot an option that says ‘Wi-Fi calling’ under the main category of ‘Calls’; open the ‘Wi-Fi Calling’ settings.

In the ‘Wi-Fi Calling’ option, the feature ‘Wi-Fi Calling on this iPhone’ will be disabled at first. Tap on the setting once and the Airtel Wifi Calling feature will be enabled on your Apple device.

What if I am not able to spot the Wifi Calling feature on my Android or iOS device?

Sometimes it might occur that you are unable to spot the ‘Make Calls Over Wifi’ setting in the SIM card settings of your device. There might be two primary reasons why you might be facing this issue. The reasons behind you encountering the problem of not viewing ‘Make Calls Over Wifi’ option are:

Your smartphone might not support the Wifi calling feature yet Your device might not have been updated to enable calling over Wifi

If you are unable to see the ‘Make Calls Over Wifi’ option due to the first reason, it might make it to your device at some point in the near future. However, there is a possibility that your manufacturer might have pushed out an OTA (Over the Air) update inclusive of the software required to support the feature.

How to use Wifi Calling on Android and iOS devices?

Many users also have a query about how to use Wifi Calling on their device. You do not need any special app to use Wifi Calling on Android and iOS device. All you need to do is enable the Airtel Wifi Calling feature on your device through the above-mentioned steps. You can then make and receive calls from your Android and iOS device using the Wifi Calling function.

What is WiFi calling?

WiFi calling is a cellular feature that is being opted by many leading carrier networks. The Wifi calling function allows the users to make and receive calls via Wifi (when they are connected to Wifi networks) while using their existing cellular connections.

Is there a cost attached to using Wifi Calling?

Airtel is offering its Wifi Calling service at no extra cost. Users do not have to bear additional charges for using Wifi Calling. Airtel's Wifi Calling service is absolutely free of cost and can be used on the existing tariff plans.

Is Wifi Calling better than regular calling or VoLTE?

With support for Wifi Calling, users can expect better cellular reception and call connectivity even in the most remote locations. Not only does Wifi calling enable users to make voice calls over Wifi (like in the Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) feature), but it will also allow the users to make and receive video calls over their cellular networks via Wifi.

Will I need a specific Broadband connection for Airtel Wifi Calling?

Earlier, when Airtel rolled out their Wifi calling feature to existing Airtel connections, it could only operate over the Airtel XFiber Broadband Network. However, with the new announcement, Airtel has extended the support of Airtel Wifi Calling to all the networks and broadband connections. Thus, users will now be able to place and receive Wifi calls over leading Wifi network providers.

Is Airtel Wifi calling be available in my area?

When the Airtel Wifi calling feature was announced, it rolled out only for New Delhi and NCR region. However, with the latest update, Airtel has increased the locations where it provides Airtel Wifi Calling. According to Airtel's website, the list of areas that will have the availability of Airtel Wifi calling now includes Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, UP (East), and UP (West), Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Tamil Nadu.

Will WiFi calling affect the battery life of my Device?

Currently, no significant impact is known about the effects of Wifi Calling on the battery life of smartphones. At the time of writing, no reports have been received that indicate battery drain issues after enabling the Wifi Calling feature on smartphones.

Will my device overheat while I use WiFi calling?

The correlation between overheating and use of the Wifi Calling feature has not been established. At the time of writing, no reports have surfaced that make mention of smartphones overheating due to extensive use of Wifi Calling.

List of Wifi Calling Supported devices

The following devices are mentioned in the official list of supported devices shared by Airtel on their website:

Apple: iPhone XR, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro

OnePlus: OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro

Samsung: Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy M20, Samsung Galaxy J6, Samsung Galaxy On 6, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy A10s, Samsung Galaxy A50s, Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Xiaomi: Poco F1, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 7A, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Poco F1, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

