The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Airtel APN Settings For Faster 4G Internet - Use This For Better Work From Home Experience

Mobile

Airtel APN Settings will help you access faster 4G internet for a better work from home experience. Here's a step-by-step guide to access & modify APN settings

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
airtel apn settings

A person can easily increase the speed of their Airtel internet. If you are upset with your Airtel 4G speed, all you just have to do is change the Airtel APN settings easily and effectively. Here is how you can increase your 4G data speed on any smartphone device-

There are 2 ways to get Airtel GPRS Settings

  1. Manually change GPRS internet setting by sending an SMS “MO” To 54321. Please save these settings as default settings.

  2. Get Airtel GPRS Setting Request Online

  • Go to the official Airtel website 

  • Enter your mobile number

  • You will get the settings via SMS on your Airtel mobile.

  • Save these settings as default settings.

Also Read | Work from Home plans compared: Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea

How to change Airtel APN settings to increase Airtel internet speed

  1. Open mobile Settings app 

  2. Click on 'Network & Internet' and find 'Mobile network' menu.

  3. Now go to 'APN' (Access Point Names) menu 

  4. Click on create new APN.

  5. Below is the Airtel network APN setting.

  • Name: AIRTEL

    APN: airtelgprs.com

    Proxy: Blank

    Port: 8080

    Username: Blank

    Password: Blank

    Server: Airtellive.com

    MMSC: Blank

    MMS Proxy: Blank

    MMS Port: 80

    MCC: 404

    MNC: 10

    APN Protocol: IPV4/IPV6

    APN: Enable

Also Read | Airtel Work From Home plans now offer 150 & 300 GB for ₹799 & ₹999 respectively

Setup Reliance Aitel Internet Settings on Windows smartphone

  1. Go to settings & click on "mobile+GSM" option.

  2. Set Data roaming option to Don't Roam.

  3. Set connection speed to 4G

  4. Go back and go to the "Access point" option.

  5. Now click on Add icon.

  6. Connection Name: Airtel

  7. Set APN to - airtelgprs.com

  8. Finally, Press OK to make this setting active.

Also Read | Airtel recharge plans under ₹500: offer 1/1.5/2GB data daily, insurance & OTT subscription

How to Change Airtel 4G APN Settings on iPhone?

  • Connect your iPhone to some WiFi connection.
  • Open browser app and go to www.unlockit.co.nz
  • When the site opens, scroll down to 'Create APN' option.
  • Choose "Airtel" from the drop-down list.
  • Finally, click on ‘Create APN’ option. (On the new page, you will be asked to install the profile.)
  • Click on Install option to install Airtel APN settings.

Also Read | Enjoy high-speed internet: Here's how to start with Airtel Wi-Fi pack

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
COVID19: CASES IN DELHI RISE TO 36
Coronavirus
PUBLIC TRANSPORT DURING LOCKDOWN
Kashmir
1ST CORONAVIRUS DEATH IN THE VALLEY
AIMIM
AIMIM MLA CONFRONTED
Chennai
CHENNAI'S DISINFECTION DRONES
WHO chief claims that countries must be aggressive
WHO: TAKE AGRESSIVE MEASURES