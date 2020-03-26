Airtel APN Settings For Faster 4G Internet - Use This For Better Work From Home Experience

A person can easily increase the speed of their Airtel internet. If you are upset with your Airtel 4G speed, all you just have to do is change the Airtel APN settings easily and effectively. Here is how you can increase your 4G data speed on any smartphone device-

There are 2 ways to get Airtel GPRS Settings

Manually change GPRS internet setting by sending an SMS “MO” To 54321. Please save these settings as default settings. Get Airtel GPRS Setting Request Online

Go to the official Airtel website

Enter your mobile number

You will get the settings via SMS on your Airtel mobile.

Save these settings as default settings.

How to change Airtel APN settings to increase Airtel internet speed

Open mobile Settings app Click on 'Network & Internet' and find 'Mobile network' menu. Now go to 'APN' (Access Point Names) menu Click on create new APN. Below is the Airtel network APN setting.

Name: AIRTEL APN: airtelgprs.com Proxy: Blank Port: 8080 Username: Blank Password: Blank Server: Airtellive.com MMSC: Blank MMS Proxy: Blank MMS Port: 80 MCC: 404 MNC: 10 APN Protocol: IPV4/IPV6 APN: Enable

Setup Reliance Aitel Internet Settings on Windows smartphone

Go to settings & click on "mobile+GSM" option. Set Data roaming option to Don't Roam. Set connection speed to 4G Go back and go to the "Access point" option. Now click on Add icon. Connection Name: Airtel Set APN to - airtelgprs.com Finally, Press OK to make this setting active.

How to Change Airtel 4G APN Settings on iPhone?

Connect your iPhone to some WiFi connection.

Open browser app and go to www.unlockit.co.nz

When the site opens, scroll down to ' Create APN' option.

option. Choose " Airtel " from the drop-down list.

" from the drop-down list. Finally, click on ‘ Create APN ’ option. (On the new page, you will be asked to install the profile.)

’ option. (On the new page, you will be asked to install the profile.) Click on Install option to install Airtel APN settings.

