Airtel APN Settings For Faster 4G Internet - Use This For Better Work From Home Experience

A person can easily increase the speed of their Airtel internet. If you are upset with your Airtel 4G speed, all you just have to do is change the Airtel APN settings easily and effectively. Here is how you can increase your 4G data speed on any smartphone device-
Manually change GPRS internet setting by sending an SMS “MO” To 54321. Please save these settings as default settings.
Get Airtel GPRS Setting Request Online
Go to the official Airtel website
Enter your mobile number
You will get the settings via SMS on your Airtel mobile.
Save these settings as default settings.
Also Read | Work from Home plans compared: Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea
Open mobile Settings app
Click on 'Network & Internet' and find 'Mobile network' menu.
Now go to 'APN' (Access Point Names) menu
Click on create new APN.
Below is the Airtel network APN setting.
Name: AIRTEL
APN: airtelgprs.com
Proxy: Blank
Port: 8080
Username: Blank
Password: Blank
Server: Airtellive.com
MMSC: Blank
MMS Proxy: Blank
MMS Port: 80
MCC: 404
MNC: 10
APN Protocol: IPV4/IPV6
APN: Enable
Also Read | Airtel Work From Home plans now offer 150 & 300 GB for ₹799 & ₹999 respectively
Go to settings & click on "mobile+GSM" option.
Set Data roaming option to Don't Roam.
Set connection speed to 4G
Go back and go to the "Access point" option.
Now click on Add icon.
Connection Name: Airtel
Set APN to - airtelgprs.com
Finally, Press OK to make this setting active.
Also Read | Airtel recharge plans under ₹500: offer 1/1.5/2GB data daily, insurance & OTT subscription
Also Read | Enjoy high-speed internet: Here's how to start with Airtel Wi-Fi pack