Three New Airtel International Roaming Packs Launched; Offer 100/500 Mins Of Calling

Amidst the battle of telecoms, Bharti Airtel recently launched three new plans. These Airtel plans provide users with the ability to track the remaining validity or quota of their international roaming pack. Apart from this, the packs will also allow the user to activate or deactivate their pack whenever they wish to and also avoid paying extra due to using more data than the limit. Here is everything you should know about the new Airtel recharge plans.

Three new Airtel plans introduced with international roaming benefits

Airtel recharge plan of ₹ 799

The Airtel plan is the first new recharge plan introduced by Bharti Airtel. The plan provides the user with unlimited incoming SMS messages for 30 days and no internet data. The ₹ 799 Airtel recharge plan also features 100 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls to India and the host country.

Airtel recharge plan of ₹ 1199

It is another one of the Airtel plans that were recently introduced keeping international roaming in mind. The highlight offerings of the Airtel recharge include 1 GB of internet data and unlimited incoming SMS messages for 30 days. The Airtel recharge also consists of 100 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls to India and the host country.

Airtel recharge plan of ₹ 4999

It is the highest-priced recharge plan among the three newly introduced Airtel plans. The plan offers unlimited incoming SMS messages for 10 days. It also provides users with 500 minutes of outgoing calls and unlimited incoming calls. The Airtel recharge plan also provides the user with 1GB of mobile internet data per day.

What are the added benefits of the newly introduced Airtel plans?

Real-time tracking: By using the Airtel thanks app, users can track their usage in real-time for their Airtel plans (both prepaid and postpaid).

No unwanted data usage: Once the benefits of the International Roaming packs are exhausted, the data services would be barred to prevent excessive usage and avoiding unwanted charges. However, customers can get a top-up plan on the go using the Airtel thanks app.

Enable or disable IR service with one touch: Through the Airtel thanks app, Airtel users can enable or disable their international roaming service for their Airtel plans on the go.

Pre-book international roaming Airtel Packs: International roaming packs can be pre-booked 30 days before the actual date of travel. The validity will only begin once the phone registers to an international network.

Global Packs: The newly introduced Airtel plans cover the most travelled around the world. Allowing for seamless travel across the globe with just one Airtel recharge plan.

