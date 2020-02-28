Three New Airtel International Roaming Packs Launched; Offer 100/500 Mins Of Calling

Amidst the battle of telecoms, Bharti Airtel recently launched three new plans. These Airtel plans provide users with the ability to track the remaining validity or quota of their international roaming pack. Apart from this, the packs will also allow the user to activate or deactivate their pack whenever they wish to and also avoid paying extra due to using more data than the limit. Here is everything you should know about the new Airtel recharge plans.
Also read: Jio And Airtel Having Internal Talks To Swiftly Absorb Vodafone-Idea Users If It Fails
The Airtel plan is the first new recharge plan introduced by Bharti Airtel. The plan provides the user with unlimited incoming SMS messages for 30 days and no internet data. The ₹ 799 Airtel recharge plan also features 100 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls to India and the host country.
Also read: Airtel Recharge Plans Under ₹500: Offer 1/1.5/2GB Data Daily, Insurance & OTT Subscription
It is another one of the Airtel plans that were recently introduced keeping international roaming in mind. The highlight offerings of the Airtel recharge include 1 GB of internet data and unlimited incoming SMS messages for 30 days. The Airtel recharge also consists of 100 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls to India and the host country.
Also read: How To Change Language On Airtel TV In Latest And Older DTH Sets
It is the highest-priced recharge plan among the three newly introduced Airtel plans. The plan offers unlimited incoming SMS messages for 10 days. It also provides users with 500 minutes of outgoing calls and unlimited incoming calls. The Airtel recharge plan also provides the user with 1GB of mobile internet data per day.
Also read: How To Watch Netflix For Free In India? Free Movies For Airtel And Vodafone Users
Also read: Enjoy High-speed Internet: Here's How To Start With Airtel Wi-Fi Pack