Airtel Recharge Plans: List Of All Data Plans Under Rs 500 And Their Benefits

Bharti Airtel users have always been complaining about the higher tariff rates of Airtel data plans. However, with Jio and Vodafone-Idea increasing their tariff rates and making their plans substantially expensive, it is not the case anymore. As a cherry on the cake, Airtel prepaid plans also provide the users with other perks such as life insurance covers and others. If you are looking out for some of the best plans, here is a list of all the Airtel data plans under Rs 500 with their benefits:

Airtel recharge plans to opt for

Airtel recharge plan of Rs 219

In the list of Airtel prepaid plans, the Rs 219 plan is an excellent option to choose. The Rs 219 Airtel recharge plan offers the users with 1GB internet data daily, and 100 SMS messages per day. The Airtel plan also comes bundled with unlimited calls across all networks. This plan is valid for a period of 28 days.

Airtel prepaid plan of Rs 249

It is similar to what Airtel offers in the Rs 219 pack. However, the most significant difference in the Rs 249 plan is the extended quota of internet data access daily. This plan offers the users with 1.5GB internet data per day along with all the other benefits of the Rs 219 plan. This Airtel recharge plan is meant for people who consume higher amounts of internet data. The plan is valid for a period of 28 days.

Airtel recharge plan of Rs 279

The Airtel prepaid plan costing Rs 279 offers everything similar to the Rs 249 plan in terms of mobile data limits, calling abilities and SMS messages. However, it also offers an HDFC Life Insurance Plan with a cover amount of Rs 4 Lacs. Thus, apart from providing users with basic functionality, the Rs 279 Airtel recharge plan also covers the life insurance needs of the users. The Airtel prepaid plan is valid for a period of 28 days.

Airtel prepaid plan of Rs 298

The plan offers the users with a mobile data limit of 2GB per day. The Airtel recharge plan also offers unlimited calling across all networks and 100 SMS messages per day. The Airtel plan is valid for 28 days. This Airtel recharge plan is meant for people who are always on the internet and actively present on social media.

Airtel recharge plan of Rs 349

The offerings of the Airtel prepaid plan is similar to the Rs 298 plan. However, the plan comes bundled with a free subscription to Amazon Prime Video. If you are someone who is planning to get a new Amazon Prime Video subscription, this Airtel recharge plan has been made for you. The plan offers the same amount of mobile data and SMS limit as the Rs 298 plan, and it also comes with a validity of 28 days.

