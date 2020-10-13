Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale To Have IPhone 11 At A Discounted Price; Details Inside

The e-commerce platform, Amazon, is all set to host its annual sale from October 17 this year. However, the Amazon Prime members will get the sale access from October 16. Amazon sale is referred to as the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The sale is expected to last for 30 days, the users would be able to shop in six different languages that include Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada apart from Hindi and English. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is set to launch some amazing iPhone offers as well. Read on for the iPhone 11 prices expected at the latest upcoming sale on Amazon website.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and iPhone 11 offers

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will showcase the iPhone 11 up at a huge discount. The iPhone handset was originally priced at ₹68,300. During the sale, iPhone 11 is expected to be available for under ₹50,000 INR. The exact discount price of iPhone 11 is not yet announced as it would be revealed during the Amazon sale itself.

Amazon Sale price for smartphones (apart from iPhone 11)

Samsung smartphone lovers could get some amazing offers for the Galaxy M series, which also includes M series models like Galaxy M51, M31s, Galaxy M31, M21 and M01 Core. Galaxy M51 is slated to start from ₹22,499 INR, while Galaxy S20 FE will be available at around ₹49,999 INR. While smartphones like Note 10 Lite, S10 and S10 Plus will be available at the discounted price of ₹37,999, ₹39,999 and ₹44,999.

Vivo phone models like Vivo V19, Vivo Y30, Nokia 5.3 and Vivo X50 will be available at a discounted price.

Oppo smartphone models like Reno4 Pro, F17 Pro, Find X2, and A5 2020 models would be available at the discounted price during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale this October.

OnePlus 8 5G will also be made available at a discounted price of around 39,999 INR for 6 GB RAM+ 128 GB storage, while for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB variant, the pricing would be around Rs 41,999 INR, and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage version would be available at Rs 44,999. However, the new model, OnePlus 8t 5G will be launched on October 14.

Amongst Xiaomi phones, discounted prices are available for Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Mi 10 5G, and Redmi Note 8.

