Apple Diwali Offer To Have AirPods Free With IPhone 11+ ; Check Details About The Deal

The tech giant Apple announced exciting offers for its customer base across pan India under Apple Diwali offer. The company is going to give AirPods free with iPhone 11. The offer is valid for only Diwali duration and will start from October 17, 2020. The purchases can be made on the official Apple online store. The direct customer to the company website will be giving away AirPods worth Rs. 14,900 as per its website.

iPhone 11 offers to know before purchasing

People who are interested in making a worthy purchase during the festive season can head on to the online Apple store. The tech giant will also be giving other exciting offers after the sale begins on October 17, 2020. According to the website, Apple has iPhone 11 set at a selling price of approximately 60k to 65k depending on the model. The price point is a remarkable scale down from the original selling price between 65k to 70k.

Apart from that, the tech giant has offered remarkable pricing of Rs. 49,999 for Amazon. The e-commerce website has marked the selling price as above for the Great Indian Festival Sale. This will also begin from October 17, 2020. The bookings will be up to the availability of stocks, as per Amazon’s rules.

Apple Diwali offer and more launches from the company

The original iPhone 11 was launched in 2019 last year with a selling price of Rs. 68,300 for the 64GB internal memory model. This iPhone 11 offer reduces the selling amount by a notch, which is a good save for the budget buyers. The websites offer EMI as well as cash buying options. Apart from that, iPhone 12 series is all set to hit the stores form October 13. The list of launches includes iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The Apple Online Store started in India to help customers of the brand buy products directly from the company avoiding all third party involvements. The website has finance options, student discount options and other facilities. The Apple Diwali offer is a first of a kind sale happening in India from the tech company.

