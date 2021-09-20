Apple iPhone 13 battery capacity reveals significant improvement over iPhone 12

Unlike other smartphone manufacturers, Apple does not disclose the battery capacity of iPhones at the time of launch. Thanks to advanced hardware-software optimization, iPhones are able to beat Android devices with larger batteries in terms of the screen on time. Screen-on time refers to the actual amount of time that a smartphone can be used with its display turned on. The screen-on time is a powerful metric that can be used to compare various flagship as well as entry-level smartphones. Keep reading for the Apple iPhone 13 battery capacity and battery comparison between iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

While the screen-on time is dependent on the battery capacity of a smartphone, it also depends upon another factor. The power efficiency of the processor installed in a smartphone largely affects the overall battery life. The A-series processors on the Apple iPhone lineup are highly power-efficient, and hence they are able to deliver the same amount of screen-on time as other flagships like Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra with a larger battery. The Exynos chip on the Samsung smartphones is less power-efficient than Apple's mobile processor.

Apple iPhone 13 battery capacity revealed, all models now feature a larger battery

The Apple iPhone 13 battery capacity has been revealed via the information provided to Chemtrec which is a US government agency that deals with chemicals and hazardous materials. While the information was spotted by 9to5Mac, it has quickly surfaced on the internet. During the launch event, Apple promised that the iPhone 13 Mini will come with extra 1.5 hours of usage on a single charge and that the iPhone 13 will last as much as 2.5 hours longer than iPhone 12. Those claims seem to be true as the battery capacity is significantly improved over predecessors.

Apple iPhone 12 vs iPhone 13: Which one would offer a better battery life?

The iPhone 13 Mini has a 2,500 mAh battery, which is a 12% increase over the last year's iPhone 12 Mini. The vanilla iPhone 13 comes with a 3,265 mAh battery, which is a 17% increase in battery capacity over the vanilla iPhone 12. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come with a 3,150 mAh and 4,400 mAh battery respectively, which is about a 15% and 18% increase in battery capacity. That being said, the 2021 iPhone lineup must compete with other flagships and previous models in a better stature.

Apple iPhone 11 surpassed the iPhone 12 in a battery test last year

With a 3,110 mAh battery, the 2019 Apple iPhone 11 manages about five hours of screen-on time, which is quite decent. The iPhone 11 Pro delivers slightly over six hours of screen-on time with a 3,045 mAh, which can easily last over a typical day of usage. Surprisingly, in a battery test uploaded by famous tech content creator Arun Maini, who also goes by his creator name Mrwhosetheboss, iPhone 11 pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max performed better than the freshly released iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, delivering over seven and a half-hour of screen-on time.

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone 12 vs iPhone 13 battery capacity

iPhone 11 iPhone 12 iPhone 13 Mini - 2,227 mAh 2,500 mAh Standard 3,110 mAh 2,775 mAh 3,265 mAh Pro 3,046 mAh 2,775 mAh 3,150 mAh Pro Max 3,969 mAh 3,687 mAh 4,400 mAh

