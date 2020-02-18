Apple IPhone 9 Rumoured For April 3 Release Following A Special Event On March 31

There have been a lot of expectations that Apple will launch some form of new device sometime in spring this year. The company has held their ‘Special Event’ in the month of March in four of the last five years except for 2017, and with February set to come to a close, there has been plenty of evidence and rumours suggesting that the company is set to plan another major spring media event.

German website suggests the launch of iPhone 9

And while there are many such reports speculating another big event, a report from German blog iPhone-Ticker suggested that Apple is planning a special event for the end of March. The report stated that Apple will hold the event at the end of March while also suggesting that Tuesday, March 31, will be the most likely date. It is believed that this could be the press event followed by a reported release of the iPhone 9 (or iPhone SE 2) on Friday, April 3. The German website cites sources that are directly related to Apple claiming that it has received the information directly from the company environment, although it currently lacks any kind of track record of rumours or speculations.

Apart from the iPhone 9, there have also been reports suggesting that the company is working on an updated version of iPad Pro along with AirTags.

Apple holds its own events, which are called ‘Special Events’ and isn’t quite known to participate in other big industry-wide events. Apple generally streams them online to its huge customer base around the world. Over the years, the company has announced the exact dates for their events just a few weeks before the actual event took place, and tends to organise them around similar times from one year to the other. In 2019, Apple held an event on Tuesday, March 25, where the company had unveiled its services including Apple News+, Apple Card, and Apple Arcade. As for 2018, the event took place on Tuesday, March 27, and had a major focus on education and new iPads.

Image credits: YouTube | Apple