IE Error In Washing Machine And How To Solve The Error Code In Your LG Machine

An IE error code in LG washing machines signals that the machine’s washer was not filled with water in the allotted time. This could also be possible due to a faulty water inlet valve or a problem with a drain hose among others. In certain instances of cold and freezing weather conditions, an IE error may also indicate that the water from the water supply lines has frozen. So, once the temperature rises above freezing, the water supply goes back to normal.

Apart from this, there could be many possible reasons you see an IE error code on your LG washing machine. Let us take a look at what are some of the major causes of IE error in LG washing machines and how you can solve the IE error code:

Closed Supply Taps

An IE error code also shows up on the washer’s display if a user does not fully open both the hot and cold water taps. So, it is best that you keep both the hot and cold water taps fully open.

Kinked or damaged inlet hoses

Water does not have a proper flow into the washer if the washer’s inlet hoses have been kinked or damaged. To fix the problem, you will need to straighten out kinks of any kind that may be in the water lines. In case you notice some damage in the inlet hoses, you will need to get them replaced. You will also need to check that the hot and cold water supply hoses are in proper form and not bent or damaged with hard water.

Inlet filters may be clogged

You will need to turn off your home’s hot and cold water supply taps or valve and plug off the water inlet hoses from the washer. Make sure that you have a bucket or any kind of container to drain out the remaining water that is released from the hoses. Now, you will need to take a look at the inlet filters which are on the valves of the washer and examine if there are any kind of mineral deposits or any kind of dirt which may be clogging them. In case the filters on the inlet valves or hoses have been clogged, you will need to remove and clean them properly.

Use of third party FloodSafe Hoses

Sometimes, the FloodSafe hoses that you are using may not compatible with your LG washing machine. The inlet valve which is on your machine can open up very quickly to supply immediate water pressure. This may also trigger the FloodSafe hose to shut down as if there has been a leak to cut off the water supply. If the IE code continues to appear after using the Floodsafe hoses or any such third party hoses, your best bet would be to opt for LG hoses that came along with the washer.

Image credits: Instagram | LG USA