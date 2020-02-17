LG Prada Was The First Capacitive Touchscreen Phone And An Inspiration For The IPhone

Back when Apple’s iPhone first came out, it wasn’t the only beautifully designed touch-screen phone to hit the store shelves, it had a major competitor – the LG Prada.

LG Prada, also known as LG KE850, was the first marketed capacitive touchscreen phone which had been announced shortly before Steve Jobs announced the iPhone in 2007. The creation of the LG Prada had been in discussion since 2006, when it was first displayed at the iF Design Awards in Germany and won. Soon after, Steve Jobs announced an iPod, a phone, and a breakthrough internet communications device, all of which came in one beautiful package. This had also resulted in LG accusing Apple of stealing their design.

iPhone steals LG Prada’s thunder

The LG Prada was made in collaboration with a luxury designer fashion brand and wasn’t too dissimilar from the way most smartphones in the world look today, including the iPhone and major Android-powered devices. LG Prada was able to sell 1 million units during the first 18 months of the release and a second version of the phone, the LG Prada II (KF900), also came out the following year. Unfortunately, the brand wasn’t able to keep up and the iPhone soon went on to steal all of Prada’s thunder over the years.

Did LG Prada suggest designer quality for the prestigious name attached to it?

Though the LG was associated with a luxury designer name like Prada, the device certainly failed in its delivery when it came to representing the brand ethos. The phone lacked a premium feel and almost every aspect of the phone was made up of glossy plastic except for the rear camera module, which was partially made of metal. The original iPhone, on the other hand, was built mostly of glass and metal, and still manages to look pretty good despite the wear and tear.

However, the LG Prada did prove to be worthy when it came to its specifications. The phone boasted a 2MP at 1,600×1,200. It also featured a flash and was able to capture videos, unlike an iPhone. Unfortunately, the LG Prada lacked Wi-Fi capabilities which seemed quite inexcusable as the first mobile device that featured a Wi-Fi had been released as early as 2004.

Image credits: YouTube | LG UK