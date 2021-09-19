Apple Watch 7 Reportedly Runs On Same Chipset As Previous Version

During the California Streaming launch event held on September 14, 2021, Apple revealed quite a few new products, including iPhone 13 series, revamped iPad, iPad Mini and Apple Watch Series 7. While the Apple Watch Series 7 will be available later this year, the company did not reveal any specifications at the time of announcement. However, some details about the upcoming smartwatch from Apple have started to surface online.

According to Steve Troughton-Smith, who is a mobile developer, Apple did not talk about the upcoming Watch 7 series as it is exactly the same as Apple Watch 6. Smith also shared a screengrab which reveals that Apple Watch 7 has the same model number as the last year's Watch 6. Furthermore, the tweet made on September 15, 2021, also claims that Apple Watch 7 is essentially the same watch as last year, but with a new body.

There is a reason Apple didn’t talk about the Apple Watch Series 7 CPU this year…



…and it’s because it’s the exact same as last year’s Series 6 👀 In fact it doesn’t even get a new model number, it’s effectively just a chassis tweak pic.twitter.com/mLsTNkdTNO — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) September 15, 2021

An alleged document reveals Apple Watch 7 specifications

Yet another Twitter user who goes by the name Alireza has disclosed an internal product specifications document According to the alleged official document, the Apple Watch 7 will be slightly larger than the last edition, with screen sizes at 41mm and 45mm for the two models. As mentioned in the document, the Apple Watch Series 7 will use an S7 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor, which is up to 20% faster than Apple Watch SE. This also happens to be the specification for Apple Watch Series 6's processor, which is about 20% faster than Watch SE. Other than that, all the other specifications revealed in the document are the same as that of the Apple Watch Series 6, including 1GB RAM on the device, 32GB on-board storage Bluetooth 5.0, u! ultra Wideband chip and sensors.

here’s a specs document from Apple showing Series 7 details https://t.co/1BSZb7PwKN — Alireza (@alixrezax) September 15, 2021

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes with a larger, edge-to-edge display which is undoubtedly better than the previous versions. Additionally, Apple says that their latest smartwatch is the most durable Apple Watch ever built. They have also pushed the charging capacity of the device to juice up in less time. While the chip shortage might affect the shipment dates for Apple Watch Series 7, the company has said that it will be available later this year.

Image: Apple.com