Apple IPhone 13 Price In India, 6 More IPhone, IPad Models Announced

American Tech giant Apple on September 14 launched the next generation of the company's products. The new products include the new iPhone 13 series, the Watch 7 series, the iPad and the iPad Mini. All the products were unveiled by Apple at its 'California Streaming' virtual launch event.

The newly launched Apple iPhone 13 is going to be powered by the A15 Bionic chip which has a 4-core GPU and 6-core CPU while the newly launched iPad mini comes with a Liquid Retina display, 8.3-inch screen, 40% jump in its CPU performance and new Accessories like Apple Pencil have been added to the product. The new Apple iPad runs the latest A13 Bionic chipset with a 20% faster GPU, and neural engine. The new iPad has added features like a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a centre stage feature. Here is all the information regarding iPhone 13 series phone and iPad price in India.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini Price in India

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in three storage capacity which has 128 GB variant, 256 GB variant and 512 GB variant. The iPhone 13 comes at a price of ₹ 79,900 for 128 GB model. It comes at a price of ₹ 89,900 for 256 GB memory variant and ₹1,09,900 for 512 GB variant.

The iPhone 13 mini 128GB is priced at ₹ 69,900. It comes at a price of ₹ 79,900 for 256 GB memory. The top variant of iPhone 13 Mini is priced at ₹ 99,900 for 512GB storage capacity.

iPhone 13 Pro Price in India

The price of the iPhone 13 Pro varies according to the storage capacity from 128 GB to 1 TB. The price of the iPhone 13 Pro for 128GB memory is ₹ 1,19,900. The iPhone 13 Pro with 256GB storage capacity is priced at ₹ 1,29,900. The iPhone 13 Pro is priced at ₹ 1,49,900 for 512GB of memory. The price of the iPhone 13 may go up to ₹1,69,900 for the 1TB storage variant.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in India

Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in four storage variants. The iPhone 13 Pro Max comes at a price of ₹ 1,29,900 for 128 GB memory. It comes at a price of ₹ 1,39,900 for 256 GB memory variant and ₹ 1,59,900 for 512 GB memory. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced at 1,79,900 for the 1TB storage capacity.

iPad and iPad Mini Price in India

Apple's iPad Mini comes at a price of ₹ 46900 for 64 GB memory and it is priced at 60,900 for ₹ 256GB memory. The iPad is priced at ₹30900 for 64 GB memory and the price of the 256GB variant is ₹ 44900.

Image: Apple