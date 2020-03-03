Apple's IPhone Scandal Costs Them $500 Million - Will Indian Users Reap The Benefits?

Apple has recently admitted to slowing down its old iPhones with iOS updates to push sales of new phones. Many users around the globe are upset with this big revelation. To amend what is done, the mobile technology supergiant has agreed to pay up to $500 million to its users.

According to the reports, the iPhone maker has reached into an out-of-court settlement with a class-action lawsuit that accused it of slowing down the phones as they get old or the new ones come in the market. Apple has agreed to pay Rs 3625 Crore ($500 million) and $25 to a limited number of iPhone users. Only owners of iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 are benefitted with this change.

Will Indians reap the benefits of Apple's iPhone scandal?

Currently, no information has been given out on Apple's settlement regarding iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 users outside the US, including those in India. However, as the international firm has just started amending its deeds, one cannot expect anything.

India has proven to be a great market for Apple products. Many fans of this brand are expecting that the firm should do something about users outside the US as well. Although, more details will be out once the mobile tech firm comes to terms with the settlement of the lawsuit and it gets finalised by the California court.

Apple is planning to put up an official webpage for affected iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 users to spread information on how to connect with them for the same.

Apart from this, Apple is soon going to open its first-ever store in India. Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that strict Indian laws and price of their products have been a major problem for them to attract more customers in the country. Where Xiaomi and Samsung are considerably dominating the market, Apple envisions to soon provide services to its customers by themselves and not by someone else.

