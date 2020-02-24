Apple Fans Will Surely Find Joy In These Books To Satiate Their Inner Bookworm

Apple is one of the most followed and highly sought after names in Silicon Valley. Not only do the brand and its leaders have a humongous follower base, but they are also imbibed into our pop culture in the form of books, games, movies, and merchandise. Here are some of the must-read pop culture books on Apple that you must read. These books will not only satiate the bookworm in you but will also give you some interesting information about the inception and gradual evolution of the company.

Here are some of the books which every Apple fan must have on their bookshelf

Steve Jobs

This memoir is authored by Walter Isaacson and can prove to be a reader’s delight for all the Apple fans. The book is also recommended for all business professionals. It can also be a plethora of business lessons. Apart from that, it also offers some marketing innovations and product research as well as histories.

Apple Confidential 2.0

This is one of the most prominent examples of corporate and technological literature. The book consists of some rare black and white photographs and timelines which depict the evolution of the company. The book also consists of stories and images of the product which played a pivotal role in the development of the final product. It is authored by Owen Linzmayer.

Jony Ive: The Genius Behind Apple's Greatest Products

The book is written by Leander Kahney. Any Apple fan will be well-versed with the eminent contributions of Jony Ive which also went on to earn him a knighthood. Not only Apple fans but also those who are fairly invested in style and design will find sheer delight in the book. It depicts the intricate studies of Jony who is being touted as one of the experts in the field of industrial design.

