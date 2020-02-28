Apple Does Not Want Bad Guys To Use IPhones In Movies And TV Shows, Know Why

Apple loves to have its products such as a MacBook or an iPhone showcased in films and TV shows as part of product placements. However, the company has become choosy and does not want just about anyone to be seen with them.

In a recent interview with a popular magazine, Rian Johnson the writer-director of Knives Out and Star Wars: The Last Jedi has revealed some interesting and striking details about Apple’s strict set of guidelines that they follow when it comes to their product placement strategy for films.

Rian Johnson revealed in the interview that Apple certainly allows people to use iPhones in movies. However, they only want the good guy to be seen on camera with the smartphone. He also noted that when someone is ever watching a mystery movie, they will notice how bad guys do not have an iPhone on camera.

Johnson further added with a chuckle that all of his filmmaker colleagues who have secret antagonists in their respective films would want to murder him as he has disclosed a well-kept secret.

The topic was brought up as Johnson was discussing a scene from his murder-mystery film Knives Out where Jamie Lee Curtis' character, Linda Drysdale, could be seen with an Apple iPhone.

Apple’s strict policy dates back to 2012

The policy, perhaps, isn’t a new one and dates back to 2012 when Phil Schiller, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, stated that Apple would love to see their products used by the stars. However, going by the philosophy, it appears that Apple certainly wants to show the product as a star. It had also been previously reported by MacRumours that Apple wants its products to be seen in the best light, in a manner or context that reflects favourably on the Apple products and on Apple Inc.

Image credits: Unsplash | Kevin Bhagat