Back Tap Not Working In IOS 14? Here Are Some General Fixes For Back Tap Bug On IOS 14

Sometimes, the upgrades to a new iOS can be a little buggy, as Apple hasn’t worked out all the problems for every iPhone model yet. As it is a new feature update, it can cause some crashes and bugs in the previous iPhones and sometimes newer models too. This is a common issue with new feature updates and is also faced by Android updates too.

iOS 14 has been live now for a few days. A vast majority of iPhone users have upgraded to this version of iOS. iOS 14 brings a lot of changes to the design and user experience of the iPhone. After the update has gone live, some users have faced issues wherein the back tap feature is not working properly on iOS 14.

Back tap not working on iOS 14

Back tap is the most interesting new feature added to iOS 14. This feature allows you to add quite a few different actions as shortcuts that are easily accessible for the user just by tapping twice or thrice on the back of their iPhone. People are facing an issue wherein either there is no response to the back tapping or the back tapping is too sensitive and it starts performing actions when not desired to do so.

General Fixes for back tap not working in iOS 14

Restart the iPhone: Most issues can be resolved by restarting your iPhone. The users need to hold the side power button and the volume down button simultaneously until they see just an Apple logo on the screen to restart their iPhones.

Emptying Excess Storage: Sometimes when the iPhone's storage is about to finish, there can be issues. Users can offload this data on iCloud and free up some space on their iPhone to try and fix the issue.

Downgrade from iOS 14: If the problem continuously persists and there aren't any fixes, users can opt to downgrade their iOS version. This is only a possibility if Apple is still digitally signing the earlier versions of iOS.

Allocating the shortcuts again: Users can head over to back tap and remove the shortcuts they have already and restart the phone. After restarting they can allocate the shortcuts again and this should clear the cache created earlier by the actions and fix the issue.

Factory Data reset: The last and final option for any user would be to completely erase all files and factory reset their iPhone. They can back up their phones before doing this and restore their iPhone with that back up after resetting it.

iOS 14 Features

iOS 14 has provided the users with an array of new features that are extremely handy and have changed the user interface and experience of iOS quite significantly. These new features were necessary for Apple to stay ahead in the competition. Here are the new features for iOS 14:

The use of widgets on the home screen

Removal of Applications from the home screen

Removal of Pages from the Home Screen

Application Gallery

Siri gets a much-required update

Picture-in-Picture

No more full-screen calls

Translate Application

Pinning Conversation in Messages

Memoji Tweaks

Users can change their car-play wallpaper now

Users can plan cycling trips on the maps application

Users can create a hidden folder in the photos application

