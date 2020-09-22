IOS 14 Back Tap Compatibility: Does IPhone 7 And IPhone 6 Support Back Tap?

iOS 14 was unveiled in Apple’s Time Flies event along with a couple of other major software upgrades for Apple products. iOS 14 has added several new features to the iPhone models. One of the features that has been added to iOS 14 is called Back tap. This feature allows you to add quite a few different actions as shortcuts that are easily accessible for the user just by tapping twice or thrice on the back of their iPhone. Many users have been wondering if their iPhones will have back tap compatibility or not. This question is most common amongst iPhone 7 and 6 users.

iOS 14 back tap compatibility

Common questions that have been raised amongst users since the launch of this feature are: does iPhone 7 have back tap or does iPhone 6 have back tap functionality? The answer to that is no, they do not support the back tap feature. Although iOS 14 is available for use for the iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus, these models aren’t compatible with the newest functionality feature provided by Apple.

Double-tap feature in iOS 14

The new feature that has passed through under the covers is the back tap feature. This feature allows the individual to set actions such as Shortcuts automation, accessibility features, and iOS system actions to back tap. Users can tap twice or thrice on the back of their phone to execute any of the actions. Users can set a screenshot as their desired action and then carry out taking the screenshot by double-tapping on the back of the phone.

How to enable Back tap in iOS 14

This feature can be extremely helpful for iPhone users, but it can be confusing to find and start this new feature. Here’s how to enable back tap feature in iOS 14:

Open Settings from Home screen

Scroll down and tap on Accessibility

Look for Touch Accommodations and tap that

In the list scroll to the bottom and select the Back tap option

Users will be able to view two options, Double-tap and Triple-tap

They can set any action such as Shortcuts automation, accessibility features, and iOS system actions to back tap.

iOS 14 New Features

iOS 14 has provided the users with an array of new features that are extremely handy and have changed the user interface and experience of iOS considerably. These new features were necessary for Apple to stay ahead in the competition. Here are the new features for iOS 14:

The use of widgets on the home screen

Removal of Applications from the home screen

Removal of Pages from the Home Screen

Application Gallery

Siri gets a much-required update

Picture-in-Picture

No more full-screen calls

Translate Application

Pinning Conversation in Messages

Memoji Tweaks

Users can change their car-play wallpaper now

Users can plan cycling trips on the maps application

Users can create a hidden folder in the photos application

Promo image source: iSpeedTestOS twitter handle