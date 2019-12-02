Airtel Prepaid Plans Now Costlier By 50 Per Cent, Check New Updated Prices Here

Following the footsteps of Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel has announced new plans under which call and data charges will be costlier for prepaid customers by up to 50 per cent. New, updated Airtel prepaid plans will be available to purchase starting December 3. Airtel's announcement came only a few hours after Vodafone Idea announced plans to raise mobile rates on similar lines. However, Airtel's tariffs hike is marginally lower in comparison with new tariffs announced by Vodafone Idea.

"Airtel's new plans, represent tariff increases in the range of a mere 50 paise per day to Rs 2.85 per day and offer generous data and calling benefits. These tariffs will be applicable from Tuesday, December 3, 2019," Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

New updated Airtel plan details

Similar to Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel is also set to increase its entry-level unlimited annual plan with a 365-day validity by about 50 per cent. As a result, the existing Airtel Rs 998 plan will cost Rs 1,499 starting tomorrow. However, Airtel has increased data usage limits from 12GB to 24 GB. Another annual plan that currently costs Rs 1,699 will cost Rs 2,398 starting December 3, resulting in 41.2 per cent tariffs hike. Airtel Rs 2,398 plan will provide users with 1.5GB of daily data. Airtel customers will end up availing 547.5GB data, with cost per 1GB of Rs 4.37.

Just like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel has also capped outgoing off-net calls (Airtel to other networks) with a FUP limit of 1,000 minutes, 3,000 minutes and 12,000 minutes for 28-day validity, 84-day validity and 365-day validity and beyond plans, respectively. Upon hitting a FUP limit, the customer will need to pay 6 paise per minute for outgoing calls. Airtel Rs 458 plan will become 31 per cent costlier at Rs 598. It will provide users with 1.5 GB data per day for 84 days. As a result, users avail at a total of 126GB of data, with cost per 1GB data of Rs 4.74.

Meanwhile, Airtel will raise the price of Rs 199 unlimited plan, which offers 1.5 Gb data per day, by about 25 per cent to Rs 248. All telecom service providers like Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have increased tariffs following the Supreme Court judgment on adjusted gross revenue (AGR). Both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea prepaid customers will have to pay a minimum of Rs 49 to stay connected for about a month after December 3.