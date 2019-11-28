December Patch For Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Smartphone Reportedly Begins Seeding 

If you are a user of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 smartphone, launched and released in 2017, then the new December security patch is now said to be rolling out to your smartphones. This update should now be checked out manually. Alternatively, you should also receive automatic over-the-air (OTA) notifications.

The December security update

Now, as per a SamMobile report, the software update bears version number N950FXXS8DSK1 and has begun rollout in the country of Panama. Hence, it only becomes natural to assume that the update could potentially reach other markets. Regardless of whether it reaches other economies, the rollout of the December security patch itself is a positive development from the point of view of Galaxy Note 8 users.

Also, at this juncture, it is realistically possible that the December security patch could roll out to more and more Galaxy Note 8 handsets beginning in December 2019. Hence you could check your smartphones for the new update. To check manually, do navigate within your handsets, to Settings > About Phone > Software Updates > Check for updates. Being a security patch, it should address issues related to the security of your smartphones. Here, it is worth remembering that the Galaxy Note 8, upon release, received mixed reviews.

