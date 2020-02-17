Enjoy High-speed Internet: Here's How To Start With Airtel Wi-Fi Pack

After their set of mobile services, Airtel has launched Wi-Fi internet, which is meant for everyone. Yes, now anyone can enjoy the perks of high-speed internet with Airtel. The plans are pretty pocket-friendly, which is why more and more people are shifting to Airtel Wi-Fi today. You can stream online videos, enjoy seamless video calling, and surf through the internet without wasting time in buffering.

Also Read | Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele Likely To Pay AGR Dues On Monday: DoT Source

Also Read | How To Deactivate Call Forwarding In Airtel? Alternative Steps And How You Can Reactivate

What is Wi-Fi Pack in Airtel?

You will get up to 1GBPS speed, which is amazing and always remain connected to the rest of the world and never have to go through the woes of low-speed internet ever again. Besides, this newly launched Wi-Fi pack from Airtel will also provide you with a lot of benefits. For example, when you choose any of the Airtel plans, the router will also be offered for absolutely free of cost, which means you do not have to pay extra for the Wi-Fi router.

And that is not all, for this router will also be set up free of cost in your home so that you can unfailingly enjoy surfing through the net, socializing on social media and enjoy flawless video calling at home. You can also get an unlimited home Wi-Fi plan. When you understand the plans, the most likely question that you will have is how to use Airtel Wi-Fi pack. Well, to know that you just need to keep on reading, below mentioned are all the steps that you need to follow.

Also Read | Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele Likely To Pay AGR Dues On Monday: DoT Sources

Also Read | Airtel 3G Shutdown: In Which States Has Airtel 3G Stopped Working?

How to start using the Airtel Wi-Fi pack?

The first step is you have to download the “My Airtel App” on your mobile phone. If you are using an Android phone, then you will get the app on Google Playstore, and if you are using iPhone, then get from the Apple App Store.

Next, you have to open the application, i.e. “My Airtel App”, then find out the “Airtel Wi-Fi” block, scroll down a little, and you will find the tile. Then you have to click on the “connect now”.

Then you will have to go through the permissions page and accept it, once you are done with reading all the points click on “connect”.

When you click on “connect”, you will be immediately connected to “Airtel Wi-Fi", then you can enjoy high-speed internet seamlessly.

Also Read | Wifi Calling Supported Devices: A List Of The Devices That Support Jio/Airtel Wifi Calling

Conclusion

The Wi-Fi pack services of Airtel have been offered with the aim of satisfying its happy customers. You can choose any plan that you find suitable and start using it following the steps mentioned here. Once you start using the Wi-Fi pack, you would be in a position to compare its speed and connection stability with other Wi-Fi internet packs that you would have used earlier.