Wifi Calling Supported Devices: A List Of The Devices That Support Jio/Airtel Wifi Calling

Mobile

Recently, Jio and Airtel launched their Wifi calling service in India. Here is a list of all the Wifi calling supported devices and a guide on how to enable it.

Written By Gunjan Shah | Mumbai | Updated On:
wifi calling supported devices

Airtel and Jio Wifi calling has been around for quite some time now, and as time passes by, both the telecom companies are trying their level best to provide users with best in class service. At the time of launch, the Wifi calling service was only available for select devices by leading manufacturers. However, manufacturers have taken it a step further by adding support for the feature on their devices via ‘Over The Air (OTA)’ updates. Here is a list of all the Wifi calling supported devices that have been updated on the official portals of Airtel and Jio Wifi calling respectively:

Wifi Calling Supported Devices

Jio Wifi Calling

Mobile phone brand

Wifi Calling Supported Devices

Apple

iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

Asus

Zenfone Max M2, Zenfone Max Pro

Coolpad

CoolPlay 6, Mega 5, Mega 5C

Google

Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL

Infinix

X604,  X573B, Note 5 Stylus, Style 3 Plus, S4, S5 Pro, S5 Lite, Hot S3X, Hot S3, Hot 6 Pro, Hot 7 Pro (X625B), Hot 7 Pro, Hot 8 

Itel

A46, S42

Lava

Z92, Z62, Z71, Z81, Z61, Z40, Z60S

Mobiistar

X1 Selfie, X1 Notch, C2, C1 Shine, C1

Motorola

Moto G6

Oppo

F15, MONA

Realme

X2 Pro

Samsung

J1, J2, J2 (Hybrid Tray-DD), J2 Ace, J2 Pro (2016), J2 (2018), J3 Pro, J3 (2016), J4 Plus, J4, J5 Prime (16 GB), J5 (2016), J5, J6 Plus, J6, J7 (2016), J7 Duos, J7 Pro, J7, J7 Prime 2, J7 Prime, J7 Nxt, J7 Max, J8 (2018), Core Prime 4G, C7 Pro, M10S, C9 Pro, M10, M20, M30S, M30, M40, A5, A5 (2016), A5 (2017), A6 Plus, A6, A7 (A700FD), A7 (2016), A7 (2018), A8 Star, A8 Plus, A8 (SM-800F), A9, A9 Pro, A10, A10S, A20, A20S, A30, A30S, A50, A50S, A70, A70S, A80, On5 Pro, On6, On7 Pro, On7 Prime, On8 (2016), On8 (2018), OnNxt, OnMax, Note 4, Note Edge, Note 5, Note 5 Duos, Note 8, Note 9,  Note 10 Plus, Note 10, S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge Plus, S7 Edge, S7, S8, S8 Plus, S9 Plus, S9, S10e, S10 Plus, S10

TECNO

Spark GO, Spark 4 Lite, Phantom 9, Spark 4 Air, KC2J, Camon iSky 3, Camon i4, Camon i Ace2, CAMON i 4X (CB7j), Camon iTwin, Camon iAce 2X, Camon KC2, Camon 12 Air (KC3), Camon 15 Pro, Camon 15

Vivo

Z1 Pro, Y95, Y93, Y91i, Y91 (1811), Y91, Y81i, Y81, Y17, Y15, Y12, Y11, V9, V9 Pro, V11, V11 Pro, V15, V15 Pro, V17, S1 Pro, U20

Xiaomi

Redmi Y3, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro,  Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7, Redmi 8A, Redmi 8, Poco F1, F6L (Redmi 7)

Airtel Wifi Calling

Mobile Phone Brand

Wifi Calling Supported Devices

Apple

iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone SE, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11

Coolpad

Coolpad Note 3,  Coolpad Cool 5, Coolpad Note 5, Coolpad Mega 5C, Coolpad Note 5 Lite

Gionee

Gionee F205 Pro

Infinix

Smart 3, Smart 2, Note 5, Note 4, S5 Lite, S5, S4, Hot 8, Hot 7

Itel

Itel A46

Micromax

Infinity N12, N8216, B5

Mobiistar

Notch X1, E1 Selfie, C1 Shine, C1 Lite, C2, C1

OnePlus

OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7

Oppo

Oppo F15

Samsung

J6, On6, M30S, A10S, M20, S10e, S10, S10 Plus, A30S, M30, Note 10, Note 10 Plus, A50S, Note 9, Note 10 Lite

Spice

Spice F311

TECNO

Spark Power, Camon 12 Air, Spark 4-KC2j, Spark 4-KC2, Spark Air, Spark GO, Spark GO Plus, Phantom 9

Xiaomi

Redmi 8, Redmi Y3, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, POCO F1

Xolo

Xolo ZX

How does Wifi calling work?

Wifi calling allows the users to use the surrounding Wifi connections to seamlessly make and receive calls (voice and video)when the cellular network is weak. In case of low mobile signal, the device automatically switches from the cellular network to Wifi (if the device supports Wifi calling). Once the device switches from the mobile network to Wifi, all the calls made and received using Wifi calling.

How to enable Wifi calling?

If your device supports Wifi calling, you can enable it by following a few simple steps. These steps can help you enable Airtel/Jio Wifi calling on the Wifi calling supported devices. You can see the process to enable Wifi calling here:

Jio Wifi Calling

Airtel Wifi Calling

Published:
