Wifi Calling Supported Devices: A List Of The Devices That Support Jio/Airtel Wifi Calling

Airtel and Jio Wifi calling has been around for quite some time now, and as time passes by, both the telecom companies are trying their level best to provide users with best in class service. At the time of launch, the Wifi calling service was only available for select devices by leading manufacturers. However, manufacturers have taken it a step further by adding support for the feature on their devices via ‘Over The Air (OTA)’ updates. Here is a list of all the Wifi calling supported devices that have been updated on the official portals of Airtel and Jio Wifi calling respectively:

Wifi Calling Supported Devices

Mobile phone brand Wifi Calling Supported Devices Apple iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Asus Zenfone Max M2, Zenfone Max Pro Coolpad CoolPlay 6, Mega 5, Mega 5C Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL Infinix X604, X573B, Note 5 Stylus, Style 3 Plus, S4, S5 Pro, S5 Lite, Hot S3X, Hot S3, Hot 6 Pro, Hot 7 Pro (X625B), Hot 7 Pro, Hot 8 Itel A46, S42 Lava Z92, Z62, Z71, Z81, Z61, Z40, Z60S Mobiistar X1 Selfie, X1 Notch, C2, C1 Shine, C1 Motorola Moto G6 Oppo F15, MONA Realme X2 Pro Samsung J1, J2, J2 (Hybrid Tray-DD), J2 Ace, J2 Pro (2016), J2 (2018), J3 Pro, J3 (2016), J4 Plus, J4, J5 Prime (16 GB), J5 (2016), J5, J6 Plus, J6, J7 (2016), J7 Duos, J7 Pro, J7, J7 Prime 2, J7 Prime, J7 Nxt, J7 Max, J8 (2018), Core Prime 4G, C7 Pro, M10S, C9 Pro, M10, M20, M30S, M30, M40, A5, A5 (2016), A5 (2017), A6 Plus, A6, A7 (A700FD), A7 (2016), A7 (2018), A8 Star, A8 Plus, A8 (SM-800F), A9, A9 Pro, A10, A10S, A20, A20S, A30, A30S, A50, A50S, A70, A70S, A80, On5 Pro, On6, On7 Pro, On7 Prime, On8 (2016), On8 (2018), OnNxt, OnMax, Note 4, Note Edge, Note 5, Note 5 Duos, Note 8, Note 9, Note 10 Plus, Note 10, S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge Plus, S7 Edge, S7, S8, S8 Plus, S9 Plus, S9, S10e, S10 Plus, S10 TECNO Spark GO, Spark 4 Lite, Phantom 9, Spark 4 Air, KC2J, Camon iSky 3, Camon i4, Camon i Ace2, CAMON i 4X (CB7j), Camon iTwin, Camon iAce 2X, Camon KC2, Camon 12 Air (KC3), Camon 15 Pro, Camon 15 Vivo Z1 Pro, Y95, Y93, Y91i, Y91 (1811), Y91, Y81i, Y81, Y17, Y15, Y12, Y11, V9, V9 Pro, V11, V11 Pro, V15, V15 Pro, V17, S1 Pro, U20 Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7, Redmi 8A, Redmi 8, Poco F1, F6L (Redmi 7)

Mobile Phone Brand Wifi Calling Supported Devices Apple iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone SE, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Coolpad Coolpad Note 3, Coolpad Cool 5, Coolpad Note 5, Coolpad Mega 5C, Coolpad Note 5 Lite Gionee Gionee F205 Pro Infinix Smart 3, Smart 2, Note 5, Note 4, S5 Lite, S5, S4, Hot 8, Hot 7 Itel Itel A46 Micromax Infinity N12, N8216, B5 Mobiistar Notch X1, E1 Selfie, C1 Shine, C1 Lite, C2, C1 OnePlus OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Oppo Oppo F15 Samsung J6, On6, M30S, A10S, M20, S10e, S10, S10 Plus, A30S, M30, Note 10, Note 10 Plus, A50S, Note 9, Note 10 Lite Spice Spice F311 TECNO Spark Power, Camon 12 Air, Spark 4-KC2j, Spark 4-KC2, Spark Air, Spark GO, Spark GO Plus, Phantom 9 Xiaomi Redmi 8, Redmi Y3, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, POCO F1 Xolo Xolo ZX

How does Wifi calling work?

Wifi calling allows the users to use the surrounding Wifi connections to seamlessly make and receive calls (voice and video)when the cellular network is weak. In case of low mobile signal, the device automatically switches from the cellular network to Wifi (if the device supports Wifi calling). Once the device switches from the mobile network to Wifi, all the calls made and received using Wifi calling.

How to enable Wifi calling?

If your device supports Wifi calling, you can enable it by following a few simple steps. These steps can help you enable Airtel/Jio Wifi calling on the Wifi calling supported devices. You can see the process to enable Wifi calling here: