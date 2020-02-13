How To Deactivate Call Forwarding In Airtel? Alternative Steps And How You Can Reactivate

Airtel has recently launched a PAN India project to provide VoLTE services across the country to offer uninterrupted calling to its users. And while the company is working on expanding the network coverage, there are instances when the network gets congested due to the heavy number of users being active at a particular time, causing a bad signal. To overcome this problem, Airtel users mostly rely on the call forwarding or call diversion feature to avoid missing out on important phone calls by diverting them to an alternative phone number. Users also choose to use this service as they may be faced with a no network situation at times. However, this is not a free service and Airtel charges for every minute as an outgoing call. So, if you have enabled call forwarding and you aren’t sure how to opt-out of the service, here is a guide on how to deactivate call forwarding in Airtel.

How to deactivate Airtel call forwarding?

If at any point, you wish to deactivate your Airtel call forwarding service, you can simply do so by turning off the call forwarding feature that has been activated through your phone settings.

Go to 'Settings' > 'Call' > 'Advanced settings' > 'Call forwarding'.

Once you enter call forwarding, you will be able to see these four options:

Always forward Forward when busy Forward when unanswered, and Forward when unreachable.

If you aren’t sure of the ones you have activated, you may individually open them and ‘erase’ the phone number that has been entered in the field. This will deactivate the call forwarding service.

However, if you are unable to locate this function or you have activated the service through a call forwarding code, you can deactivate it by dialling the below-mentioned codes.

Deactivate call forwarding using Airtel call forwarding code

To deactivate call forwarding when you phone is unanswered: ##61#

To deactivate call forwarding when your phone is not reachable: ##62#

To deactivate call forwarding when busy: ##67#

To deactivate all types of call forwarding: ##21#

*Note that you simply need to dial the number above as it is from the Airtel mobile number you wish to cancel the service for, and hit the call button.

How to activate call forwarding in Airtel

Now that you know how to deactivate call forwarding in Airtel, you may need to reactivate the service sometime in the future or maybe you have never used the call forwarding service before. So, we take you through a quick step-by-step process of how you can activate the call forwarding service if you are an Airtel subscriber.

First of all, you will need a handset which comes with a call forwarding function. Activating the Airtel call forwarding service can be done directly through your phone’s settings section.

Go to 'Settings' > 'Call' > 'Advanced settings' > 'Call forwarding'.

Follow the simple steps listed above by locating your phone 'Settings' and navigating to 'Call'. Now look for 'Advanced settings' and select 'Call forwarding'. Most handsets come with this feature and allow you to activate call forwarding and waiting by simply activating the said feature through settings; however, you may also observe that your phone lacks this functionality. Moreover, the navigation process can be difficult for many users at times. And if that’s the case, we have another easy process.

Activate call forwarding using Airtel call forwarding code

For users having trouble navigating through the above steps, their best option would be to use this method which works using Airtel’s call forwarding code. You will need to dial a call forwarding code from your Airtel number and type the 10 digit phone number where you wish to forward the calls. Following are the different options available for activating call forwarding:

1. Call forwarding code for 'Always Forward':

**21*<10 digit number> - This code is used to forward or divert all of your incoming calls on your Airtel number to any other number.

2. Call forwarding code for ‘Unanswered':

**61*<10 digit number> - This code is used when you do not answer the call.

3. Call forwarding code for 'Busy':

**67*<10 digit number> - This code is used when your number is busy.

4. Call forwarding code for 'Not Reachable':

**62*<10 digit number> - This code is used when your number is not reachable, out of coverage or if it's switched off.

