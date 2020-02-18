Free WiFi Project To Continue In India Despite Winding Down Of Google 'Station' Program

RailTel said on Monday that it will continue to offer its free WiFi services at railway stations across India. This came amidst an announcement by Google stating that it has decided to wind down its 'Station' program globally by the end of this year as it was becoming difficult for them to scale up the business and make it a sustainable one. Google has been offering free Wi-Fi services to over 400 railway stations in India and over 5000 locations worldwide ever since 2016, as reported by TechCrunch.

Along with India, the program is also live in countries like Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Thailand, Philippines, Mexico, Vietnam and Indonesia. The company had launched Station in the country in collaboration with the Indian Railways and RailTel in an effort to bring fast and free WiFi connection to over 400 stations by mid-2020.

RailTel released a statement saying that Google has provided the RAN and technology support, whereas RailTel provided the physical infrastructure and internet bandwidth (ISP) as part of their partnership. The statement mentioned that they have also provided free Wi-Fi in 5190 B, C, D stations apart from the 415 stations.

The report further added they have roped in a number of partners along the journey and that RailTel is currently providing free WiFi at 5600 stations across India. It also revealed that they had a five-year deal with Google for supporting them with setting up free WiFi at these 415 stations. The report also noted that the contract is set to expire soon.

RailTel confirms to continue offering free WI-Fi in India

RailTel will continue to offer free Wi-Fi services at over 5,600 railway stations across the country including those 415 stations which had been commissioned with the technological support from Google, the report clarified. It also ensured that RailTel will continue to execute Wi-Fi connectivity at the balance stations.

Google has said that it is working with its partners to transition their already existing sites in order to help them stay resourceful for the community.

