Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Leaks, Estimated Price And Specifications; Details Here

According to leaks the South Korean multinational conglomerate, Samsung will soon launch the new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra phone. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra release date is predicted to be August 5. This news comes after the multinational conglomerate announced its next Galaxy Unpacked event.

As per reports, the Galaxy Unpacked event is set to take place on August 5. Hence users are expecting the launch of the new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra phone during this time. Further, users are also expecting the launch of other Samsung Galaxy Note 20 models during the Galaxy Unpacked event. Here are some other Samsung leaks of the new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra:

Samsung leaks:

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price: According to some leaks, the new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be priced at about EUR 1,000 (roughly Rs. 86,100).

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Design and Colour:

A Twitter user has shared a leak of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra model. The pictures shared by the user feature a copper-colour phone. Further one can also spot a camera array that features a folded zoom lens. The design of the new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra phone appears to be similar to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, that was launched earlier this year. The user claims to have obtained the leak from Samsung’s Russian website. However, soon after the user leaked the news, Samsung seems to have removed the leak from its website. In the meantime, the tweet went viral on the internet. You can check out the Tweet here:

Something weird!

Might just be our first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyNote20Ultra smartphone. This picture of the Bronze/Copper Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was found on the official Russian website of Samsung. Do you think it's the actual render or concept used by a Samsung team? pic.twitter.com/bkZsD6MeJM — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 1, 2020

Another Samsung leak claimed that the new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra would have a centred hole-punch notch at the top of the display. Further, the images also feature Note 20 Ultra’s volume rocker and power button located on the right side of the device. The design seems to match the S20 series of phones. According to another leak, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s S Pen slot and the bottom speaker would move to the left of the charge port. You can check out the Tweet here:

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Camera:

According to a leak, the camera will have a 108-megapixel sensor that has an f/1.8 maximum aperture and 0.8 micros sensor pixels. Another leak shared by a user also featured the camera lens of the new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. According to the leak, the sensor could be either a 3D ToF sensor or laser autofocus.

