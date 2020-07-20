Samsung Galaxy M31s To Have Reverse Charging Feature? Details About Specs, Price And More

Holding the world's largest mobile factory in India, Samsung has finally revealed its upcoming "Monstrous" smartphone called the Samsung Galaxy M31s. As the name suggests the smartphone is going to be the latest edition to the Samsung M31 family. The smartphone supports Android v10 and comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes 64 MP Primary Camera.

As per the promotion on Amazon.in, Galaxy M31s' camera supports Samsung's Single Take feature that allows users to capture multiple photos and videos with just one take.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Specifications:

RAM: 6 GB or 8 GB (expected)

Processor: Exynos 9611

Rear Camera: Quad Rear Camera Setup with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP

Front Camera: 32 MP (rumours)

Battery: 6000 mAh

Reverse Charging: Yes, support for 25W fast charging

Display: sAMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution

Screen: Hole-punch cutout at the centre

SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Colours: While-Blue gradient colour

Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Internal Memory: 64 GB & 128 GB (expected)

Expandable Memory: Up to 256 GB (expected)

Also Read | Samsung phone parts worth Rs 80 lakh stolen from warehouse; 4 arrested

Image ~ Amazon.in

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Beans design, features, leaks and estimated price; Details here

What is reverse charging in Samsung Galaxy M31s?

The Samsung Galaxy M31s will have the ability to become a wireless charging-capable phone. This means the upcoming smartphone can act as the charging station and be used to charge another wireless device easily. Samsung Galaxy M31s has the support for 25W fast charging for reverse charging.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is going to be launched soon with many alluring features such as reverse charging and 6000mAh battery. However, the Samsung M31 base variant of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM price start with Rs 17,499. One can expect the base variant of Samsung Galaxy M31s to be around the same pricing range.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A31 With Quad-camera Setup Launched In India At â‚¹21,999

Samsung Galaxy M31s launch date

Samsung Galaxy M31s is all set to be released in the India market on July 30, 2020, i.e. Thursday, as per the promotional page on Amazon. The smartphone will be live on sale from 12 PM IST onwards in the country. However, to get more details about the release of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy phone, you can visit the Amazon.in promotional page and click on "Notify Me".

As per several reports, Samsung Galaxy M31s will go on sale a week right after its launch which means Indian customers will get the chance to buy this smartphone on sale in August. The Samsung Galaxy M31s Sale is reportedly said to be on August 6, 2020.

Also Read | Samsung Reveals Its 6G Vision: 1,000 Gbps Peak Data Rate, Human-size Holograms