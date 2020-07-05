Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 5 2020: Amazon Samsung Galaxy M30 Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for July 5 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Samsung Galaxy M30. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting Samsung Galaxy M30. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Samsung Galaxy M30.
There is a Samsung Galaxy M30 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which country's parliament on 27th June 2020, picked veteran opposition leader Micheál Martin as their Prime Minister?
Answer 1: Ireland
Question 2. Which of these clubs recently sealed the League title for the 2019-20 season, its first since the Premier League's inception in 1992?
Answer 2: Liverpool
Question 3. Parvez Jamasji, a military veteran who recently passed away, was awarded ________ for gallantry during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.
Answer 3: Vir Chakra
Question 4. According to the USCIS in April 2020, close to 68% of US H1B Visa registrations for FY21 were from which country?
Answer 4: India
Question 5. The guitar played by which musician during his 1993 MTV Unplugged performance was recently auctioned off at a record price of $6 Million?
Answer 5: Kurt Cobain