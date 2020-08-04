Google Pixel 4a Pre-order To Start Soon In US: Know Specs, Price & More

Google Pixel 4a has been announced and the smartphone is the successor of Google Pixel 3a. The brand has also revealed that the phone's specifications and price in the country. The reports reveal that the Google Pixel 4a is going to run on Android v10 (Q) with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC processor paired with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Google Pixel 4a will initially be available for pre-orders only in America via the Google Store and on Google Fi. The smartphone will be made available in other countries later. Here is all you need to know about the much-awaited Google smartphone.

Google Pixel 4a specifications and features

RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM

6 GB LPDDR4x RAM Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC Rear Camera: 12 MP

12 MP Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Battery: 3140mAh battery with 18W fast charging

3140mAh battery with 18W fast charging Display: Full-HD+ OLED display

Full-HD+ OLED display Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch Screen Resolution: 1,080x2,340 pixels

1,080x2,340 pixels Aspect Ratio: 19.5:9 ratio

19.5:9 ratio Pixel density: 443 PPI

443 PPI Screen Size: 5.81-inch (14.75 cm)

5.81-inch (14.75 cm) Dimensions: 144 x 69.4 x 8.2mm

144 x 69.4 x 8.2mm Weight: 143 gms

143 gms SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available Colours: Jet Black colour

Jet Black colour Waterproof: Splashproof

Splashproof Internal Memory: 128 GB

128 GB Expandable Memory: No

Apart from this, the Google Pixel 4a also supports some exciting specs. The rear camera supports HDR+ with dual exposure controls, Portrait Mode, Top Shot, Night Sight with astrophotography capabilities, and fused video stabilisation. The cameras also support an optical image stabilisation for clearer pictures. Other features of the Pixel 4a include a Titan M security module, pre-loaded new Google Assistant, Live Caption support and more.

Google Pixel 4a Pre-order Details

The Google Pixel 4a is going to be available in America for pre-orders from August 20, 2020, on several eCommerce websites like Google Store, BestBuy.com, Amazon and other stores in the country. In India, it is set to be on sale through Flipkart from October. The Google smartphone is said to come in a single colour variant which is Jet Black.

Google Pixel 4a price in India [Expected]

The Google Pixel 4a comes in a single variant. Google Pixel 4a price in America starts at $349 (approx Rs. 26,300) for the 6 GB + 128 GB base variant. The Google Pixel 4a price in India has not been announced officially, but many tech enthusiasts expect pricing well under Rs 27,000.

There is no Google Pixel 4a XL, however, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are also hitting the markets for countries that have 5G support. This means these Google smartphones would not be debuting in India as they are 5G smartphones. The Google 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will be available in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia.

