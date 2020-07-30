Google AR Animals: How To See 3D Beetles & Ladybugs in your home

Google came up with a fun new way for people to interact with their favourite animals online, by adding augmented reality objects to the Search feature. Ever since the company has added a number of 3D animals which can be viewed in Google Search with the help of AR. Adding to it, are insects which are the latest addition to the search.

According to reports, Rhinoceros beetle, Hercules beetle, Atlas beetle, stag beetle, giant stag, Miyama stag beetle, shining ball scarab beetle, jewel beetle, ladybug, firefly, Rosalia batesi, swallowtail butterfly, morpho butterfly, atlas moth, mantis, grasshopper, dragonfly, hornet, robust cicada, brown cicada, periodical cicada, Walker’s cicada and evening cicada are the insects included in the latest update. On Android devices, the insects are pretty big, but there is button marked view actual size which could actually reduce it from size 500 per cent to100 per cent. Through the feature, users can also listen to the sound of the creatures.

Google view in 3D - How to access the feature?

To access the feature, you simply need an AR-enabled device. For those on Android, you need an operating system of Android 7.0 or higher, originally shipped with the Google Play store already installed, with access to the internet. iPhone users need to have iOS 11.0 or above.

So for users who have a compatible device to access the feature, you simply need to make a Google search for any of the animals listed in the above list. If you make a search on the Google app, you will notice a card offering to introduce you to a life-sized animal or insect. You need to tap the "view in 3D" button which is right below the Wikipedia search result under "Overview".

