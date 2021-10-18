Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro commercials leaked ahead of launch, highlight AI-based features

Google Pixel 6 seems to be one of the most leaked smartphones in a long time. Most recently, nearly every detail about the device was leaked through the Carphone Wearhouse listing, which seemed like the full-fledged product page that was designed for the smartphone. Now, before the official launch of the Google Pixel 6 Series on October 19, 2021, official advertisements about the product have also surfaced online.

The commercial advertisements seem to highlight the new features in the smartphone, including the Magic Eraser and Live Translate which heavily rely upon the AI capability of the device. Additionally, there is a focus on digital security provided by the device with the help of the Security Hub and the offline nature of new features. While the commercials are available on the website of GSMarena, they are watermarked by a Twitter user who goes by the name @_snoopytech_.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro commercials highlight AI-based features

While the commercials are leaked, they do not provide any information that was previously not known to viewers. The Carphone Wearhouse listing already leaked the smartphone and all the details possible, including the terms and conditions upon which several features of the smartphone work. The commercials are built upon a catchy music track and showcase all the popular features of the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in action. They do not talk about the specifications of the smartphone, nor do they mention the price of it.

Over the past few months, the Alphabet-owned company has teased the Pixel 6 lineup extensively. The most unique aspect of the device is the horizontal camera bar at the back panel that runs along with the width of the device. The Pixel 6 is said to arrive with a 6.4" FHD+ 90 Hz display and the Pixel 6 Pro is said to arrive with a 6.7" QHD+ 120 Hz display. Pixel 6 Pro might feature a triple rear camera setup which is said to consist of an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 4x telephoto lens and a primary wide-angle lens. The Pixel 6 might skip the 4x telephoto lens and feature the other two sensors.