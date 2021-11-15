Google Pixel 6 And Pixel 6 Pro Gets Heart And Respiratory Rate Monitoring Feature

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is reportedly getting new respiratory tracking and heart rate tracking features. The new feature will be made available through the Google Fit application and will function via the rear and front-facing cameras of the smartphone. While the features were already available on Google's previous smartphones such as Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a, they were missing from the latest smartphones by the company.

The heart rate tracking feature of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro uses the rear camera on smartphones to track changes in the colour of the user's fingers. To measure the respiratory rate, users will have to place their upper body in front of the selfie camera of the smartphone and breathe. Now, while some users might be concerned about the accuracy of these measurement techniques, Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 have been consistent and pretty accurate with the results.

It is important to note that neither the Google Pixel 6 nor the Pixel 6 Pro comes with dedicated sensors to measure a user's heart rate or respiratory patterns. With that being said, users might need adequate light for accurate results, especially while using the front-facing camera to monitor the respiratory rate. Further, the Google Fit application on the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro seems to have removed the button which enabled flashlight. The features have been rolled out weeks after Google launched the device. Users have been facing some other issues with the device as well.

Recently, some users reported that the Magic Eraser tool on Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro disappeared after updating the Google Photos application. According to a report by Android Central, the Google Photos version 5.67 has caused the issue wherein the key feature of the device has been removed. Additionally, the version of Google Photos available in the Android Play Store does not seem to have the Magic Eraser tool anymore. Before the Magic Eraser issue came up, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro were also reported to have issues like screen flickering and what Google termed as 'display residual light'.