Here’s Your Best Look Yet At Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 

Official-looking renders of the alleged Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite have leaked online giving us an unobtrusive look at the phone’s design. The biggest change, perhaps, comes on the front. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which is expected to be a more affordable take on the Galaxy Note 10, is seen honing flat bezels. Sort of like the Samsung Galaxy S10e.

Galaxy S10 Lite - affordable take on Galaxy Note 10

Samsung’s new-age Galaxy Note phones may not be as curvy as its Galaxy S10 phones, but there’s still a fair amount of that screen sort of melting into the sides. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite, it seems, is going to change that by offering a ‘flatter’ display with some bezels all around. The hallmark Galaxy Note 10 center punch-hole cutout is still there but all round, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite seems like a more subdued effort – an effort that should justify the phone’s more affordable price tag.

There are changes on the back as well. The camera arrangement is different. There are three cameras on the rear housed inside a rectangular module, a setup that Samsung seems to be gradually moving on to. The Galaxy S11 is also rumoured to have such a design element for the back cameras. Those three cameras in the alleged Galaxy S10 Lite are accompanied by an LED flash completing the whole package. There’s no camera branding to highlight the kind of sensors that Samsung would be using.

There are some changes in button positioning as well. The Galaxy Note 10 changed Samsung’s usual scheme of things by having the power/Bixby button and volume rocker in the left. The leaked renders suggest Samsung may have changed their positioning again – moving them on to the right, which seems like a better idea with regards to user experience. There is no conventional fingerprint scanner to be seen, so chances are the Galaxy note 10 Lite may also get an in-display fingerprint scanner like the Galaxy Note 10. The Galaxy S10e, to recall, has a recessed power button that doubles as a fingerprint reader.

Since nothing of this is official yet, we suggest you take all this with a pinch of salt. As a side note, Samsung is also reportedly working on a Galaxy S10 Lite. Both the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite are expected to arrive early next year, possibly before the Galaxy S11 phones.

