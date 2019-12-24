Honor 9X, Honor Magic Watch 2 To Launch In India In January 2020: Report

Huawei sub-brand Honor is all set to launch the Honor 9X in India in January 2020, according to 91Mobiles. Along with the Honor 9X, the Chinese company will also launch the Honor Magic Watch 2 wearable in the country. Honor hasn't officially revealed the exact launch date of these two devices yet. However, as per reports, the launch can be expected sometime next month.

The Honor 9X was initially launched in China in July. Powering the handset is the company's in-house HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset. In terms of cameras and design, the Honor 9X comes with certain improvements over its predecessor -- the Honor 8X, which was launched last year. We take a look at features and technical specifications of Honor 9X.

Honor 9X: Features, tech specs

The successor to Honor 8X, the Honor 9X flaunts a chevron finish with a curved glass design. Up front, it sports a 6.59-inch 1080p+ Notch-less display with minimum bezels. It houses a pop-up selfie camera on the top. Powering the Honor 9X smartphone is a Kirin 710F chipset under the hood, as well as 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Honor 9X houses 48MP + 2MP dual rear cameras with LED flash. Up front, there is a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The Honor 9X packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. In terms of connectivity, there is a USB Type-C port.

Meanwhile, the company also has plans to launch the Honor Magic Watch 2 smartwatch in India's wearable segment. It sports an AMOLED screen, features like sleep-tracking and up to two-week battery life. Reportedly, Honor also plans to launch the company's Magic Book laptop and Honor Vision TV in India sometime next year.

There is a possibility that Honor Vision TV could be launched in India next month itself.

Honor Magic Watch 2: Features, tech specs

Honor Magic Watch 2 was launched last month. The device boasts of two-week battery life. It sports 42mm and 46mm watch sizes and runs Huawei’s Kirin A1 chipset under the hood. It has 15 fitness tracking modes to offer, in addition to built-in heart rate monitor and sleep-tracking. The 42mm variant sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED display while the 46mm features a 1.3-inch display.

