Honor 9X Launch Date In India: January 14

Honor has finally confirmed the India launch date of Honor 9X. Huawei sub-brand is sending out media invites to the Honor 9X launch event, which is scheduled for January 14. Honor India President Charles Peng had previously confirmed the company's plans to launch Honor 9X in India in January.

Meanwhile, Honor has already started pushing out teasers on its social media channels, along with the hashtag #ItsMyX. In one of the tweets, Honor India had this to say:

"Your love story with the #HONOR X Series has only been growing stronger since the launch of the first X series smartphone. But now, it’s time to take it to a level far beyond any myth and fairy tale! Your love’s coming back soon! #ItsMyX"

Your love story with the #HONOR X Series has only been growing stronger since the launch of the first X series smartphone. But now, it’s time to take it to a level far beyond any myth and fairy tale! Your love’s coming back soon! #ItsMyX pic.twitter.com/axZTJUe3Lb — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) January 2, 2020

READ | Honor 9X, Honor Magic Watch 2 to launch in India in January 2020: Report

Honor 9X was initially launched in China in July. Powering the handset is the company's in-house HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset. In terms of cameras and design, the Honor 9X comes with certain improvements over its predecessor -- the Honor 8X, which was launched last year. We take a look at features and technical specifications of Honor 9X.

Honor 9X features, specs

The successor to Honor 8X, the Honor 9X flaunts a chevron finish with a curved glass design. Up front, it sports a 6.59-inch 1080p+ Notch-less display with minimum bezels. It houses a pop-up selfie camera on the top. Powering the Honor 9X smartphone is a Kirin 710F chipset under the hood, as well as 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Honor 9X houses 48MP + 2MP dual rear cameras with LED flash. Up front, there is a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The Honor 9X packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. In terms of connectivity, the device features a USB Type-C port.