Honor 9X Pro Flipkart Sale Details, Price, Specifications And More

The much-awaited Honor 9X Pro smartphone has been launched in the Indian market on May 12 in an online launch event. The android phone runs on Android v9.0 (Pie) based EMUI 9.1 operating system. The android phone is powered by Octa-core (2.6 GHz, Dual-core, Cortex A76 + 1.9 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A76) processor. The smartphone has a 6 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. Currently, Flipkart is hosting an Early Access Sale for Honor 9X Pro and here is all you need to know about it.

Honor 9X Pro price in India

The Honor 9X Pro is available in only a single variant which offers 6 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage in the Indian market. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 17,999 and it comes in two colour variants i.e. Midnight Black and Phantom Black.

Honor 9X Pro Flipkart Sale details

The Honor 9X Pro Early Access Sale started at 12 pm today on Flipkart.com which allows buyers to avail a straight discount of Rs. 3,000 and this sale is live till the next 24 hours. This means that buyers will get a chance to purchase Honor 9X Pro which is priced at Rs. 17,999 at just Rs 14,999, as per the listing on the Flipkart's Honor 9X Pro Early Access Sale page. This offer is available with no-cost EMI options as well. Besides that, buyers on Flipkart also have a chance of getting a 5 per cent cashback on Axis Bank credit cards, and the company is also giving one-time screen replacement for free for those who purchase the phone today during this Early Access Sale time, valid till 3 months.

Honor 9X Pro specifications

RAM: 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC

HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC Rear Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera: 16 MP Front Camera

16 MP Front Camera Battery: 4000 mAh

4000 mAh Display: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid) Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available Dimensions: 163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8 mm

163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8 mm Weight: 206 grams

206 grams Build: Back Mineral Glass

Back Mineral Glass Colours: Midnight Black and Phantom Blue

Midnight Black and Phantom Blue Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels

1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect Ratio: 19.5:9 ratio

19.5:9 ratio Pixel density: 391 ppi density

391 ppi density Screen Size: 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)

6.59 inches (16.74 cm) Internal Memory: 256 GB

256 GB Expandable Memory: Upto 615 GB

Apart from this, the features of the Honor 9X Pro include 6.59-inch screen and a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels with a hole punch design. It also includes an incredible array of the camera containing a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens with features such as digital zoom, auto flash, face detection and touch to focus. The front camera constitutes a 16-megapixel pop-up camera and the smartphone comes with Dual 3D Curved Glass at the back.

Image: Honor Official Site

