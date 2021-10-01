How GriftHorse Trojan Infected Over 10 Million Users? See All Apps Infected By The Virus

Zimperium is a well-known Cybersecurity firm that warns users about the new Android Virus circulated through apps. The American mobile security company recently released a blog about a dreadful virus, identified as the GriftHorse Android Trojan. According to the security firm, the virus has already managed to infect more than 10 million active Android uses. The virus was first noticed in November 2019 and it has been successfully hacking mobile devices since then.

What is GriftHorse and how does it work?

Zimperium confirmed that the GriftHorse Android Trojan is still infecting Android devices using more than 200 apps in at least 70 different countries. The virus works on the concept of tricking users into subscribing to a recurring payment, after which, several users have complained about empty net banking wallets. Later, the users are spammed by notifications to take a monthly subscription to redeem a prize. After subscribing, apple asks users to enter their numbers for verification.

But the trojan redirects the number to a premium SMS service that is going to increase their phone bill over €30 ($34.74) per month. The American tech giant Google also acknowledged this issue and claims that these apps have been removed from the Play Store. But they can still be downloaded using third-party apps, so beware of such infected apps. To help out the users, here is a list of apps infected by GriftHorse Android trojan that should be uninstalled from your phone immediately.

All apps infected by GriftHorse