How GriftHorse Trojan Infected Over 10 Million Users? See All Apps Infected By The Virus

Android Virus, GriftHorse has already managed to infect over 10 million android users. Here is a list of all the applications infected by this Android Trojan.

Sahil Mirani
Android Virus

Zimperium is a well-known Cybersecurity firm that warns users about the new Android Virus circulated through apps. The American mobile security company recently released a blog about a dreadful virus, identified as the GriftHorse Android Trojan. According to the security firm, the virus has already managed to infect more than 10 million active Android uses. The virus was first noticed in November 2019 and it has been successfully hacking mobile devices since then. 

What is GriftHorse and how does it work?

Zimperium confirmed that the GriftHorse Android Trojan is still infecting Android devices using more than 200 apps in at least 70 different countries. The virus works on the concept of tricking users into subscribing to a recurring payment, after which, several users have complained about empty net banking wallets. Later, the users are spammed by notifications to take a monthly subscription to redeem a prize. After subscribing, apple asks users to enter their numbers for verification.

But the trojan redirects the number to a premium SMS service that is going to increase their phone bill over €30 ($34.74) per month. The American tech giant Google also acknowledged this issue and claims that these apps have been removed from the Play Store. But they can still be downloaded using third-party apps, so beware of such infected apps. To help out the users, here is a list of apps infected by GriftHorse Android trojan that should be uninstalled from your phone immediately. 

All apps infected by GriftHorse

  • Handy Translator Pro
  • Heart Rate and Pulse Tracker
  • Geospot: GPS Location Tracker
  • iCare – Find Location
  • My Chat Translator
  • Bus – Metrolis 2021
  • Free Translator Photo
  • Locker Tool
  • Fingerprint Changer
  • Call Recoder Pro
  • Instant Speech Translation
  • Racers Car Driver
  • Slime Simulator
  • Keyboard Themes
  • What’s Me Sticker
  • Amazing Video Editor
  • Safe Lock
  • Heart Rhythm
  • Smart Spot Locator
  • CutCut Pro
  • OFFRoaders – Survive
  • Phone Finder by Clapping
  • Bus Driving Simulator
  • Fingerprint Defender
  • Lifeel – scan and test
  • Launcher iOS 15
  • Idle Gun Tycoou202anu202c
  • Scanner App Scan Docs & Notes
  • Chat Translator All Messengers
  • Hunt Contact
  • Icony
  • Horoscope : Fortune
  • Fitness Point
  • Qibla AR Pro
  • Heart Rate and Meal Tracker
  • Mine Easy Translator
  • PhoneControl Block Spam Calls
  • Parallax paper 3D
  • SnapLens – Photo Translator
  • Qibla Pass Direction
  • Caller-x
  • Clap
  • Photo Effect Pro
  • iConnected Tracker
  • Smart Call Recorder
  • Daily Horoscope & Life Palmestry
  • Qibla Compass (Kaaba Locator)
  • Prookie-Cartoon Photo Editor
  • Qibla Ultimate
  • Truck – RoudDrive Offroad
  • GPS Phone Tracker – Family Locator
  • Call Recorder iCall
  • PikCho Editor app
  • Street Cars: pro Racing
  • Cinema Hall: Free HD Movies
  • Live Wallpaper & Background
  • Intelligent Translator Pro
  • Face Analyzer
  • TrueCaller (NOT Truecaller, by True Software Scandinavia AB)
  • TrueRecoder
  • iTranslator_ Text & Voice & Photo
  • Pulse App – Heart Rate Monitor
  • Video & Photo Recovery Manager 2
  • Быстрые кредиты 247
  • Fitness Trainer
  • ClipBuddy
  • Vector arts
  • Ludo Speak v2.0
  • Battery Live Wallpaper 4K
  • Heart Rate Pro-Health Monitor
  • Locator – Find Location
  • GetContacter
  • Photo Lab
  • AR Phone Booster – Battery Saver
  • English Arabic Translator direct
  • VPN Zone – Fast & Easy Proxy
  • 100% Projector for Mobile Phone
  • Forza H Mobile 4 Ultimate Edition
  • Amazing Sticky Slime Simulator ASMRu200f
  • Clap To Find My Phone
  • Screen Mirroring TV Cast
  • Free Calls WorldWide
  • My Locator Plus
  • iSalam Qibla Compass
  • Language Translator-Easy&Fast
  • WiFi Unlock Password Pro X
  • Pony Video Chat-Live Stream
  • Zodiac : Hand
  • Ludo Game Classic
  • Loca – Find Location
  • Easy TV Show
  • Qibla correct Quran Coran Koran
  • Dating App – Sweet Meet
  • R Circle – Location Finder
  • TagsContact
  • Ela-Salaty: Muslim Prayer Times & Qibla Direction
  • Qibla Compass
  • Soul Scanner – Check Your
  • CIAO – Live Video Chat
  • Plant Camera Identifier
  • Color Call Changer
  • Squishy and Pop it
  • Keyboard: Virtual Projector App
  • Scanner Pro App: PDF Document
  • QR Reader Pro
  • FX Keyboard
  • You Frame
  • Call Record Pro
  • Free Islamic Stickers 2021
  • QR Code Reader – Barcode Scanner
  • Bag X-Ray 100% Scanner
  • Phone Caller Screen 2021
  • Translate It – Online App
  • Mobile Things Finder
  • Proof-Caller
  • Phone Search by Clap
  • Second Translate PRO
  • CallerID
  • 3D Camera To Plan
  • Qibla Finder – Qibla Direction
  • Stickers Maker for WhatsApp
  • Qibla direction watch (compass)
  • Piano Bot Easy Lessons
  • CallHelp: Second Phone Number
  • FastPulse – Heart Rate Monitor
  • Caller ID & Spam Blocker
  • Free Coupons 2021
  • KFC Saudi – Get free delivery and 50% off coupons
  • Skycoach
  • HOO Live – Meet and Chat
  • Easy Bass Booster
  • Coupons & Gifts: InstaShop
  • FindContact
  • Launcher iOS for Android
  • Call Blocker-Spam Call Blocker
  • Live Mobile Number Tracker
